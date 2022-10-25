Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Dish pledges Project Genesis expansion in Q1

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/25/2022
Comment (0)

Dish Network currently views its Project Genesis 5G offering as a bit of a test of the company's new open RAN network. But a top company official said that early next year Dish expects to significantly expand the offering.

"We're not quite where we want to be," said Dish's Tom Cullen, one of the company's top wireless executives. Cullen made his comments during a recent trade show in Denver.

Cullen explained that Dish is working to expand its 5G coverage area and to add voice services atop its data-only offerings.

Specifically, he said the company currently broadcasts its 5G signal from 10,000 cell towers around the country, and is adding 1,000 towers per month to that total. He added that Dish continues to test Voice over 5G New Radio (VoNR) technology and expects to deploy new and improved software for the offering in the coming weeks.

(Source: Dish)
(Source: Dish)

Cullen also noted that Dish has MVNO relationships with both T-Mobile and AT&T, which means that its customers can move onto those networks in locations where Dish doesn't yet operate its own 5G network.

A 5G project

Dish first began offering its Project Genesis-branded 5G service across 120 cities in June via a website. The service costs $30 per month and works across a few devices.

However, in September, The Verge reported that "after three months, Dish's 5G service still feels like a beta."

But that may soon change. "It's helping us iron out the operational processes and improve the customer experience, while we prepare for a much broader launch in the first quarter," Cullen said.

Cullen didn't provide any details about what that broader launch might look like, but he said Dish doesn't expect to operate a widespread network of retail stores like Verizon, T-Mobile and other wireless providers do. Instead, he said the company would rely on online sales and eSIM technology to sell its services to new customers.

Expansions

Cullen also offered a few more insights into Dish's overall 5G network buildout plans. He noted the company continues to work to build a nationwide network using open RAN principles with vendors ranging from IBM to Cisco to VMware.

Open RAN promises to allow network operators to mix and match equipment from a variety of vendors. However, the technology isn't widely used and is still considered somewhat immature.

Interestingly, Cullen said Dish is currently using RAN (radio access network) software from both Mavenir and Samsung. He did not mention Altiostar, which is now part of Rakuten Symphony, a company that was initially announced as a RAN software vendor for Dish prior to Dish's new agreement with Samsung for 5G radios. Company officials have explained that Dish works with a wide variety of vendors but may lean on specific ones more heavily.

Cullen also said that Dish currently employs 900 people at its Riverfront offices in Denver. He added that Dish operates 34 regional offices all over the US, and that each one maintains staff for legal, RF and construction operations.

"We're making progress," he said. "I think we will be bringing disruptive pricing to the market."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Network Resources Need to Be Maximized for 5G Commercial Success By Huawei
5G Leads the Stride By Huawei
Huawei Won the "Outstanding FTTH Solution" Award at BBWF 2022 with Leading 50G PON Innovation By Huawei
Beyond 10Gb/s, the next step will be 50G-PON By Huawei
All-in-One Nomadic 5G New telecommunication solutions for rapid response in disaster zones and beyond By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE