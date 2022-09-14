Dish Network's Gen Mobile MVNO launches new pricing

Gen Mobile announced today the addition of its new data-rich prepaid plans–More Data. Pay Less.–alongside its thriving Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) offering.

Gen Mobile reimagines connectivity by delivering high-quality, low-cost wireless services to underserved communities. Earlier this year, Gen Mobile launched its ACP offering which helps make broadband access more affordable for Americans. Currently, only 27% of the 48 million eligible households are enrolled in the program.1 Dedicated to reaching these unserved eligible households, Gen Mobile's ACP offering includes free unlimited talk, text, and 7GB of data monthly2.

"We're exceptionally proud of the connectivity we're able to offer our customers in need," said Robert Yap, founder of Gen Mobile. "Building awareness around the government ACP program has allowed Gen Mobile to become a leader in bridging the digital divide. We are honored to have the opportunity to fill a void for those that are otherwise unable to afford connectivity."

Budget-conscious customers also have amazingly affordable connectivity options with Gen Mobile on its newly launched "More Data. Pay Less." prepaid plans. Gen Mobile's new low-cost plans and unlimited options range from $20 to $50 per month and offer more data for less on America's largest 5G networks. In addition, to help customers stay connected to family around the world, all of Gen Mobile's plans include global texting from the U.S. to destinations around the world and plans of $20 or more include international calling options. The new plan options include:

$20 per month for unlimited talk and text, plus 3GB of high-speed data 3

$30 per month for unlimited talk and text, plus 7GB of high-speed data 3

$40 per month for unlimited talk and text, plus 16GB of high-speed data 3

$50 per month for unlimited talk and text, plus unlimited data with up to 10GB mobile hotspot3

"Our plans provide great savings to our customers. With inflation being out of control, we want to help our customers keep more of their hard-earned cash," said Robert Yap.

