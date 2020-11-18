Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Dish facing $3.3B in spectrum troubles – reports

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 11/18/2020
Comment (0)

Dish Network may lose ownership over $3.3 billion worth of valuable midband spectrum licenses in the AWS-3 band, reports from several sources indicate.

Specifically, according to Tweets from reporters at TR Daily and Fox Business, the FCC unanimously ruled that entities linked to Dish should not receive small business discounts for spectrum they purchased in 2015.

According to Walter Piecyk, a financial analyst with LightShed Partners, the issue now will likely be decided in a courtroom.

Officials for the FCC and Dish Network declined to comment on the reports.

If the reports prove accurate, the FCC's ruling would represent a significant setback for Dish. The company had partnered with two bidding entities called Northstar Wireless and SNR Wireless in the FCC's AWS-3 spectrum auction in 2015. The bidding entities qualified as "designated entities," or DEs, which made them eligible for a 25% discount intended for small businesses.

Those two entities ended up winning a combined total of $13.3 billion worth of spectrum in the 2015 auction. But the amount they would have paid to the federal government would be reduced by around $3.3 billion if they were deemed eligible for that small business discount.

However, the FCC ruled that the two DEs should not receive the discount because they were financially too close to Dish. As a result, Dish relinquished AWS-3 licenses in the amount of the discount, and then appealed the decision. A court sent the issue back to Dish to rework its financial relationship with the DEs to align with FCC rules, which Dish did in 2018. The FCC has been evaluating the situation since then.

"They've been in limbo for five years now," argued Dish chief Charlie Ergen during the company's recent quarterly conference call with analysts, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript. "And it's a little bit unfair. ... Obviously, in any business, you'd like to have certainty. Whatever that certainly is, you'd like to have certainty, [it's] just better than uncertainty."

The financial analysts at New Street Research wrote that, if the reports of the FCC's ruling prove true, Dish can appeal the decision in court. "If Dish loses, the licenses would be reauctioned by the FCC. To the extent that the licenses are sold for less than $3.3 billion, Dish would have to pay the FCC the difference between the $3.3 billion and the new sales price. If the new price meets or exceeds $3.3BN, Dish faces no further liability," the analysts wrote.

Continued the New Street analysts: "We expect strong bidding for the licenses; AWS spectrum now sits at the core of the networks for all three national carriers, and Dish relinquished licenses that fill holes in Verizon’s AWS-3 holdings. Dish will undoubtedly be a bidder too. We would expect them to bid up to the $3.3 billion they bid last time around (or something very close), and either walk away with the licenses or with no further liability."

Importantly, the AWS-3 spectrum that's at issue with Dish and the DEs is not part of spectrum licenses Dish has agreed to use as part of its nationwide 5G network buildout. However, Dish officials had undoubtedly hoped to add those AWS-3 licenses to the company's overall 5G efforts, given the sky-high value of that spectrum.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 2, 2020 How Cox Communications' Automation Adoption Drives Business Outcomes
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Cisco announces intent to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud By Liz Cetoni, Cisco Systems
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE