Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Dish eyes major energy savings thanks to RIC

News Analysis

AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – Dish Network has not been the best advert for open radio access network (RAN) in the last few months. Hit by a costly cyberattack earlier this year, and struggling to retain mobile customers, the US operator must still deploy thousands of sites to meet coverage targets attached to its licenses. Profits have tumbled. Analysts wonder if the decision to build a software-based network, hosted in the cloud and served by a small army of suppliers, will pay off.

But Marc Rouanne, the man in charge of Dish's network strategy, remains undaunted. "Open RAN is working," he told attendees at today's Big 5G Event in Austin. "It is all about software. Now that I've been testing it, I can say that I'm becoming addicted to it – once you go there, you can never come back."

Dish's Marc Rouanne presents at the Big 5G Event in Austin. (Source: Iain Morris/Light Reading)
Dish's Marc Rouanne presents at the Big 5G Event in Austin.
(Source: Iain Morris/Light Reading)

Some big developments are promised later this year. Starting in the third quarter, Dish will start to work more heavily on a feature of open RAN known as the RIC, standing for RAN intelligent controller. The basic idea is to create a platform that can host software applications for network management – a kind of app store for the RAN. Using a RIC developed by VMware, one of Dish's longest-standing suppliers, Rouanne is targeting a twofold improvement in energy efficiency as well major spectrum efficiency gains.

The realization of those goals would provide a huge spur for the entire open RAN concept and help to silence many of Dish's own critics. "These are huge numbers, and it will take us time to get there, but that is the discussion we are having," said Rouanne. "The way we do it is through a developer hub where we expose APIs [application programming interfaces]." This would allow coders with no understanding of open RAN or telco operations to build relevant applications, he explained.

RIC to the rescue

There has been a huge amount of talk about the RIC and the various apps it could support. Broadly speaking, those fall into the separate categories of rApps, for non-real-time applications, and xApps, classed as near-real-time equivalents. From a deployment perspective, a non-real-time RIC would typically be hosted on servers in a centralized facility, while the near-real-time version would live closer to network nodes. So far, however, the industry has had little to show for its efforts to publicize the RIC benefits.

On the energy side, Rouanne believes those would come from apps that allow Dish to power down its network during quiet periods. "That is going to be our number-one focus in Q3 and Q4," he said during his keynote speech earlier today. "We can switch off the PRBs [physical resource blocks] and decrease power consumption during the night. All this can be managed through software. We have not done it yet because we were focusing on the deployment."

There could even be a sales opportunity. In a second step, Dish plans to share network data about energy use with enterprise customers and adapt its tariffs and service plans to better suit their needs, said Rouanne. "We are going to analyze where is the premium cost of using the network so we can base pricing on whether you are using the network at peak hours and when everyone is competing for the same resources," he said. "Today, no one is using those algorithms."

When it comes to spectrum efficiency, Rouanne thinks a gain of up to 50% is possible in the longer term just through artificial intelligence. Given the sums that operators have spent to acquire spectrum licenses, that's a "big deal," he told Big 5G Event attendees. His remarks hold out the prospect of some arrangement with Cohere, a US software company marketing an xApp that has been shown to boost capacity during trials with various brownfield operators. Cohere, which declined to comment on the speculation, recently announced a partnership with Mavenir, Dish's main provider of RAN software.

Dish remains on track to cover about 70% of the US population – around 230 million people – with its network by June, said Rouanne. It is currently deploying about 1,000 sites every month and set to have around 20,000 macro sites in operation later this year. After that, it needs to reach 75% of the population in each of its separate license areas by June 2025, a target that could be much harder to achieve. In the meantime, a RIC success might relieve some of the pressure.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Open architecture and supply chain diversity: Securing telecoms into the future
5G Open RAN Systems Integration
White Paper: Security in Open RAN
Network Integration Case Study: Accelerating open vRAN deployment
How can you accelerate RAN deployments?
Video: Shingo Mizuno outlines Fujitsu’s commitment to open networking
Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE