Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Dish claims 35 Mbit/s over 5G, but network-monitoring firms stay mum

News Analysis

Opensignal and Ookla, two top wireless network-monitoring companies, said they currently have no plans to publicly report on Dish Network's 5G speeds anytime soon.

"Dish will start to be showcased if and when they become a 'top provider,' which also requires a 3 percent sample share," wrote an Ookla representative in response to questions from Light Reading. "Our content and data science team are always looking at our data to see what story there is for us to accurately and reliably tell. Our team has determined that when it comes to Dish, if we currently included them in our analyses at this time, while informed, our statements would still be speculation."

An Ookla representative further explained that the company only reports on providers with at least a 3 percent share "to ensure that most consumers in the area actually have access to the provider to qualify it as the fastest, most consistent or having the best coverage."

(Source: Dish)
(Source: Dish)

Ookla, which offers the popular Speedtest app, recently released its second quarter 2023 data for the US market, showing that T-Mobile was the fastest top mobile operator in the country with a median download speed of 164.76 Mbit/s. The firm's findings stem from data obtained via apps on mobile users' smartphones.

Ookla's position is somewhat noteworthy considering Stephen Bye – previously a top Dish executive – is now in charge of the company's Connectivity division.

Opensignal – another US network-monitoring firm – said it too has no plans to report on Dish's new 5G network. A company representative explained that Opensignal is still "pretty far away from having a big enough sample of Dish users to accurately compare and contrast with other operators." The company couldn't say when that situation might change.

Opensignal's recent report on the US market showed that T-Mobile's 5G download speeds reached 195.5 Mbit/s, which the firm said was twice as fast as Verizon's speeds and 2.4 times as fast as those from AT&T.

Early tests of Dish's 5G network last year showed inconsistent speeds.

Dish's own testing

The comments are noteworthy considering Dish said it is conducting its own drive tests of its new 5G network, in order to confirm to the FCC that it is meeting its federal network-buildout requirements. Per its 2019 agreement with T-Mobile and the US Department of Justice, Dish is required to cover 70% of the US population with 5G download speeds of at least 35 Mbit/s. The company said last month it met that requirement.

"As provided in the Order, this element of the Nationwide 5G Deployment Commitment will be verified by a drive test," Dish told the FCC last month. "The drive test will utilize the Motorola Edge Plus 2023 and an industry-standard methodology mutually agreed to by Dish and the [FCC Wireless] Bureau."

Dish is working to expand its operations in the US wireless industry. The latest: Online retailing giant Amazon said it will enter the postpaid wireless industry in the US by selling services from Boost Infinite, a new wireless brand from Dish.

However, it's not clear which wireless network Amazon's offer will use; company officials declined to answer questions on the topic. Dish is in the midst of building its own 5G network, but there are only a handful of phones that can use that network. As a result, Dish has MVNO agreements with both AT&T and T-Mobile. According to one person familiar with the companies' plans, Amazon's Boost Infinite offering currently uses the T-Mobile network.

On its Project Genesis website for its own open RAN 5G network, Dish notes that it does not have any data caps. "This is a truly unlimited data plan, of course, subject to our terms and conditions (no BitTorrent, please)," the company wrote.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Open architecture and supply chain diversity: Securing telecoms into the future
5G Open RAN Systems Integration
White Paper: Security in Open RAN
Network Integration Case Study: Accelerating open vRAN deployment
How can you accelerate RAN deployments?
Video: Shingo Mizuno outlines Fujitsu’s commitment to open networking
Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
Educational Resources Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE