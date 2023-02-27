Deutsche Telekom chooses Mavenir for Open RAN deployment in Europe

BONN, Germany – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, and Deutsche Telekom announced today that Mavenir has been chosen for Deutsche Telekom's Open RAN deployment in a country of its European footprint. Mavenir will be delivering its OpenBeam massive MIMO radios as well as 3rd party O-RAN based Radio Units (O-RU) for open Fronthaul. In addition, Mavenir will also act as end-to-end system integrator for that deployment.

Mavenir's Open cloud-native RAN solution is based on fully containerized microservices allowing it to be deployed easily on any cloud infrastructure. Mavenir's Open RAN compliant solution works on open interfaces, and it further disaggregates the RAN architecture into Distributed Unit (DU) and Centralized Unit (CU). These containerized network functions are running on Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) hardware and are designed to support multiple Fronthaul splits simultaneously – making the Open RAN solution an ideal choice for a vendor-agnostic and future-proof Radio network architecture strategy.

