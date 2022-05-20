Dell'Oro reports open RAN revenue surged in 1Q 2022

REDWOOD CITY Calif. – According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications networks and data center IT industries preliminary findings suggest total Open RAN revenues including O-RAN and OpenRAN radio and baseband surged in the first quarter propelling Open RAN to reach new
Additional Open RAN highlights from the Dell'Oro Group 1Q 2022 RAN Report:
- Open RAN revenues more than doubled in the first quarter supported by strong growth in both the Asia Pacific and North America.
- The positive momentum that characterized the vRAN market in the second half of 2021 extended into the first quarter spurring vRAN revenues to nearly quadrupled in the first quarter.
- Global Open RAN and vRAN projections have been revised upward to reflect the strong showing in the first quarter.
- Total Open RAN revenues are now expected to account for 3 percent to 5 percent of the global 2022 RAN market.
