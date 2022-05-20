Dell'Oro reports open RAN revenue surged in 1Q 2022

REDWOOD CITY Calif. – According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications networks and data center IT industries preliminary findings suggest total Open RAN revenues including O-RAN and OpenRAN radio and baseband surged in the first quarter propelling Open RAN to reach new

Additional Open RAN highlights from the Dell'Oro Group 1Q 2022 RAN Report:

Open RAN revenues more than doubled in the first quarter supported by strong growth in both the Asia Pacific and North America.

The positive momentum that characterized the vRAN market in the second half of 2021 extended into the first quarter spurring vRAN revenues to nearly quadrupled in the first quarter.

Global Open RAN and vRAN projections have been revised upward to reflect the strong showing in the first quarter.

Total Open RAN revenues are now expected to account for 3 percent to 5 percent of the global 2022 RAN market.

