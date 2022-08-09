Dell'Oro: Open RAN crushes expectations in first half 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, preliminary findings suggest Open RAN revenues, including O-RAN and OpenRAN radio and baseband, accelerated at a torrid pace in the first half of 2022, resulting in yet again another short-term upward forecast revision. Helping to explain this output acceleration is positive brownfield developments in the North America region. The data in the report also support the premise that the Open RAN movement and vendor dynamics are evolving.

Additional Open RAN highlights from the 2Q 2022 RAN report:

Top 3 Open RAN revenue suppliers for the 1H22 period include Samsung, Fujitsu, and NEC.

Open RAN revenues in the North America region increased nearly four-fold Y/Y.

North America and the Asia Pacific are driving more than 95 percent of the 2Q 2022 Open RAN market.

The baseline forecast is for Open RAN revenues to more than double in 2022.

Open RAN is now projected to account for more than 5 percent of the overall RAN market in 2022.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's RAN Quarterly Report offers a complete overview of the RAN industry, with tables covering manufacturers' and market revenue for multiple RAN segments including 5G NR Sub-6 GHz, 5G NR mmWave, LTE, macro base stations and radios, small cells, Massive MIMO, Open RAN, and vRAN. The report also tracks the RAN market by region and includes a four-quarter outlook.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro