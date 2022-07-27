Sign In Register
open RAN

Dell'Oro Group revises Open RAN and vRAN forecast upward

7/27/2022
Comment (0)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, near-term Open RAN and vRAN projections have been revised upward to reflect the higher starting point and improved momentum. Global cumulative Open RAN revenues – radio and baseband excluding services – are now projected to approach $20 B over the next five years and account for around 15 percent of the 2026 RAN market.

Additional highlights from the Dell'Oro Group Open RAN Advanced Research Report:

  • The Asia Pacific and North America regions are projected to dominate Open RAN investments throughout the forecast period.
  • While the Open RAN movement is not confined to a specific technology, RF output power, spectrum band, or deployment configuration – Open RAN macros are expected to drive the lion's share of the O-RAN capex throughout the forecast period, accounting for more than 90 percent of the market.
  • vRAN projections have been revised upward to reflect the improved momentum over the past three quarters taken together with new data suggesting the gap between vCU and vDU implementations will likely be smaller than initially expected.
  • Risks remain broadly balanced. On the one hand, more operators are embracing the movement. At the same time, more operators and vendors are now questioning if Open RAN will boost competition and lower prices.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Open RAN Advanced Research Report offers an overview of the Open RAN and Virtualized RAN potential with a 5-year forecast for various Open RAN segments including macro and small cell, regions, and baseband/radio. The report also includes projections for virtualized RAN along with a discussion about the vision, the ecosystem, the market potential, and the risks.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro Group

