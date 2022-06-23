COMSovereign touts 5G open RAN order

DALLAS – COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions today announced that it has been selected for a contract award by the National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST"), Shared Spectrum Metrology Group for a 5G ORAN-FlexRAN system.

This initial NIST Shared Spectrum Metrology Group ("NIST SSMG") award valued at $199,400 comes after a competitive review of submissions by vendors for a complete, working end-to-end 5G Open RAN 5G system. Under the public request for Proposal ("RFP") process, the NIST SSMG sought a high performance 5G core (5GC) and 5G handset (UE) in addition to the Open RAN base station supporting the feature sets outlined in 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) release 15 and Open RAN 1.0 standards.

"We wish to congratulate our team for being selected for this award which is especially gratifying because it comes after a competitive performance review against solutions provided by multiple vendors," said Dr. Dustin McIntire, Chief Technology Officer of COMSovereign. "This award is further validation of our technology capabilities and the performance of our 5G ORAN system which continues to be recognized by organizations in government, academic research and commercial markets."

COMSovereign's 5G O-RAN technology is a fully standards-compliant wireless network solution designed to provide reliable, high-performance communications in a small form factor that can be deployed in a wide array of markets including military, public safety, secure private and commercial sectors. Use case scenarios may also include ship to shore, in-flight 5G, sub-surface communications as well as providing 5G backhaul for Geostationary ("GEO") and Low Earth Orbit ("LEO") satellite constellations.

