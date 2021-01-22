COMSovereign hopes to raise $16M

DALLAS – COMSovereign Holding, a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,855,422 units consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant exercisable for one share of common stock at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $16,000,001 prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 578,312 units at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on January 26, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has received approval to list its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "COMS" and "COMSW", respectively, with trading expected to begin on January 22, 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, the acquisition of new companies or products, inventory production and marketing, operating expenses, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., is acting as Sole Book Runner with Dawson James Securities Inc. acting as Co-Manager for the offering.

COMSovereign Holding Corp.