Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Come on in, the open RAN water's (nearly) fine

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 10/21/2022
Comment (0)

Open radio access network (open RAN) technology may not be ready for prime time, but remarks by panelists participating in Light Reading's Open-RAN Digital Symposium this week point to growing confidence and support for this new way of building mobile networks – even though much work remains on aspects such as interoperability.

It was perhaps predictable that John Baker, SVP for ecosystem business development at open RAN proponent Mavenir, would be enthusiastic about progress to date, describing a level of excitement in the industry that he has not seen for about 20 years. "It's about scale of deployment now to really make it happen," he said. "It's a great opportunity for everybody to get re-engaged in the telecommunication space."

Femi Adeyemi, head of wireless business and chief wireless solutions architect at Fujitsu, said everything the vendor does in the field of radio units (RU), distributed units (DU), software and more will continue to be open RAN-based. "We welcome the competition," he added, noting that this is helping to improve the technology and drive market growth.

Adeyemi's message to operators was brief and to the point: "For operators that are not looking at open RAN today, please do."

Operators predict acceleration

Three operators that have already been fairly vocal about their open RAN support are NTT Docomo, Deutsche Telekom (DT) and Vodafone.

In 2021, for example, Vodafone unveiled its strategic vendors for open RAN: Dell, NEC, Samsung Electronics, Wind River, Capgemini Engineering and Keysight Technologies. In January this year, it switched on its first open RAN site in the UK and flagged plans to build a further 2,500 sites by 2027. Furthermore, it plans to use open RAN technology in 30% of its masts across Europe by 2030.

Light Reading's Open-RAN Digital Symposium finds that while open RAN is currently sub-scale, it's growing fast. (Source: Finn Hackshaw on Unsplash)
Light Reading's Open-RAN Digital Symposium finds that while open RAN is currently sub-scale, it's growing fast.
(Source: Finn Hackshaw on Unsplash)

Francisco (Paco) Martín Pignatelli, group head of open RAN at Vodafone, said open RAN is in a good place in terms of its ecosystem, especially with regard to hardware availability.

"The gap today is mostly on the software part," he said. For example, 2G is not available from all suppliers as the open RAN ecosystem still lags behind the more traditional technologies that have been around for decades.

"But as we progress in the next few years, we will catch up on those aspects," Martín added. "In terms of practical deployment, we are expecting to be ready to even tackle the most difficult configurations most likely using massive MIMO potential from next year onwards."

Vodafone began with open RAN fronthaul deployments in 2020, moving onto the complexities of internal interfaces and modules in 2021. In 2022, the focus is on open RAN chip design. Here, Martín said, ASIC/ASSP is the best choice.

"One of the key questions is: When are things going to be fully compatible?" he added. "We don't have a crystal ball here, but we are looking probably from 2024."

Anil Umesh, manager, radio access network development department at NTT Docomo, pointed to the operator's progress in rolling out open fronthaul and full-scale, multivendor open RAN for 5G, with 20,000 5G basestations now deployed.

For the Japanese operator, open RAN is all about having the flexibility to address multiple deployment scenarios with a mix of vendors, Umesh said. Earlier this year, NTT Docomo unveiled OREC, its open ecosystem that includes Dell, Fujitsu, HPE, Intel, Mavenir, NEC, NTT Data (a sibling), Nvidia, Qualcomm, Red Hat, VMware, Wind River and Xilinx. Since then, it has been marketing its open RAN expertise to operators in other parts of the world.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Deutsche Telekom, for its part, switched on its 'O-RAN Town' deployment in Neubrandenburg, Germany, last year. O-RAN Town is a multivendor open RAN network that aims to deliver open RAN-based 4G and 5G services across up to 25 sites.

This year, DT launched the i14y open lab in Berlin that is available for testing disaggregated mobile and transport networking components. The operator is also leading the consortium that runs the lab, working in close collaboration with rivals Vodafone Germany and Telefónica Deutschland.

Momentum is certainly building, but there is still a lot left to be ironed out in terms of the technology and how open RAN will be deployed by operators. Gabriel Brown, senior principal analyst, mobile networks at Light Reading sister company Heavy Reading, noted that the industry is now "between four and six years into the current open RAN cycle." And while open RAN is currently sub-scale, "it's growing fast," he added.

Brown pointed to figures from sister company Omdia, which tracks the open vRAN market. "It was up 300% in 2021 and crossed the billion dollar threshold last year. It's going to grow strongly in 2022 as well," he said. "The current estimate is that it will be about 16% of the overall market by 2026," Brown added. "It could go a lot higher."

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Won the "Outstanding FTTH Solution" Award at BBWF 2022 with Leading 50G PON Innovation By Huawei
Beyond 10Gb/s, the next step will be 50G-PON By Huawei
All-in-One Nomadic 5G New telecommunication solutions for rapid response in disaster zones and beyond By ZTE
800G Pluggable MSA Announces a Demo of 800G-LR4 Transceiver Prototype By Huawei
Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE