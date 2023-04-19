Cohere, Intel, Mavenir, others team for 'Multi-G' open RAN

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Paving the way for large scale deployments of Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN), industry leaders from Cohere Technologies, Intel, Juniper Networks, Mavenir and VMware intend to collaborate to develop the industry's first framework for a multi-generational (Multi-G), software-based Open RAN architecture. The Multi-G initiative would define frameworks, interfaces, interoperability testing and evaluation criteria that would provide the interfaces to support full coexistence of 4G, 5G and future waveforms. This effort would help drive higher performance and connectivity across satellite, private and ad-hoc networks, and autonomous vehicles, increasing new service and revenue opportunities for telecommunications and mobile operators.

The new Multi-G framework would disaggregate RAN intelligence and scheduling functions, enabling future code releases of Intel's FlexRAN reference architecture to support higher capacity, software-defined deployments for 4G, 5G and next generation wireless waveforms and standards.

Read the full press release here.

Cohere