Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Chip shortage delaying network upgrades by 8-12 months, rural group says

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/20/2021
Comment (0)

The Rural Wireless Association (RWA) warned that its members are being forced to wait up to a year for the equipment they need to upgrade their wireless networks. That's significantly longer than the six to eight weeks they normally budget for such deliveries.

The culprit? The global chipset shortage, and its effect on the supply of networking components.

"One RWA member has been told to expect lead times to extend at least 8 months for radio access network equipment," the association warned the FCC. "The RWA associate member also expects that certain semiconductor components used in networks may be in short supply in the coming months, limiting overall availability."

The RWA isn't the only player in the wireless industry sounding the alarm. For example, after AT&T CEO John Stankey said he's a "little skittish" about shortages, the company organized a virtual event around the issue to warn policy makers on how the situation might affect the global telecommunications industry.

And though executives from Verizon and T-Mobile have reported no delays from the global chipset shortage, other, smaller companies in the telecom industry haven't been so lucky. For example, Gogo said earlier this year it would delay the launch of its 5G network until 2022 due to the shortages. And companies ranging from Infinera to Samsung to Apple have warned that the issue will significantly cut into their expected revenues in the coming months.

"Carriers are currently struggling to quickly receive the equipment they need as there are semiconductor chip shortages across the market," the RWA explained in its filing with the FCC.

Ericsson and Nokia are the primary equipment suppliers to the smaller wireless network operators in the US. Though neither company has reported any direct impacts from the shortages, both have acknowledged the issue.

"It would be naïve for anyone to say that this would not be a serious shortage, and most likely it will continue for another year or even two years," Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark told Reuters last month, noting the company has been forced to wait longer than normal for supplies.

To be clear, the RWA is hoping to use the shortages to convince the FCC to change some of its rules around the agency's "rip and replace" program. The program, with almost $2 billion in Congressional funding, intends to finance the replacement of networking equipment supplied by Chinese vendors deemed a threat to national security. The FCC is expected to soon begin doling out money to eligible US network operators – including some RWA members – but has said that operators need to finish their ripping and replacing within one year.

That's not enough time, according to the RWA and others.

"The standalone one-year deadline to complete the replacement, removal and disposal of unsecure equipment and services is an insufficient amount of time to complete the entire process given potential delays associated with these shortages that are beyond carriers' control," the RWA argued. The association said the problems generated by chipset shortages have been exacerbated by the difficulty operators are facing in obtaining technicians to perform the work.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Get Cloud-Native Voice Up and Running Quickly With Engineered Systems By Joachim Ungruh, Core Portfolio Management Leader, Nokia
Huawei in the Business of Future-Proofing Microwave Backhaul By Huawei
A Journey to 5G and Network-as-a-Service: Seven Degrees of Freedom By Jitin Bhandari, CTO and Vice President, Core Networks, Nokia
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE