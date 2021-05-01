Sign In Register
open RAN

Benetel pairs radio with Radisys open RAN software

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/5/2021
Comment (0)

DUBLIN – Benetel, a leader in advanced 4G and 5G solutions for future telecommunications infrastructure, today announced that it has integrated its Radio Unit (RU) with Radisys' 5G NR OpenRAN software to enable OpenRAN deployments for communication, industrial and private network markets. In addition to the new 5G solution, the two companies executed a licensing agreement for Radisys' LTE software to allow its distribution with Benetel's eNodeB radio platforms.

The pre-integrated Radisys and Benetel 5G NR solution can be deployed in both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G modes, providing operators with flexible deployment options. The companies have recently demonstrated a successful 5G SA call over the n78 5G band using the integrated solution.

"We are excited to partner with Radisys on this joint 4G and 5G offering targeted for OpenRAN deployments," says Adrian O'Connor, CEO of Benetel. "OpenRAN success will be linked to a close integration between a CU/DU solution and an O-RU provider. Radisys is the ideal partner for our solution given its leadership in the OpenRAN ecosystem and its industry-leading LTE and 5G NR software stacks."

A leader in open telecom solutions, Radisys has designed its 5G NR software suite to support both NSA and SA, providing an easy migration path from LTE/LTE-Advanced deployments to 5G. It is targeted at mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies. Radisys' 5G NR software suite is compliant with 3GPP Release 15 and O-RAN standards with a strong roadmap to evolve towards Release 16. Radisys also provides 5G Core Network functions as defined by 3GPP.

"Service providers and enterprises want to build their networks with open and disaggregated software and hardware components to reap the benefits of a multi-vendor ecosystem," says Munish Chhabra, Head of Software and Services Business, Radisys. "With Benetel, we are providing a pre-integrated OpenRAN solution that enables operator and enterprise customers to accelerate their network deployments to deliver new innovative services and generate new revenues."

Benetel

