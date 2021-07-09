AT&T's Gordon Mansfield expands on plans for standalone 5G and open RAN

BIG 5G EVENT, DENVER – Gordon Mansfield, AT&T's vice president of converged access and device technology, joined us here to offer an update on the company's deployment of a 5G standalone core and the anticipated benefits that will come from it. Mansfield also shed more light on AT&T's C-band spectrum deployment, the company's plans for open RAN and how AT&T's fiber buildout fits in with the company's network and service convergence strategy.