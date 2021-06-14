Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

AT&T to take open RAN indoors first

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/14/2021
Comment (0)

One of AT&T's top networking executives said that the company is now requiring all of its hardware vendors to support open RAN specifications.

"It's a requirement to adopt the O-RAN specification. This isn't just with one [vendor]. It's with all the ones we work with," Andre Fuetsch, EVP and chief technology officer at AT&T, said in an interview on the "Week with Roger" podcast from analyst Roger Entner of Recon Analytics. Fuetsch said AT&T plans to start its open RAN deployment with indoor networks first because they're often relatively simple to install and operate.

"Those are our first implementations here, will be indoor and in-building," he said of AT&T's foray into open RAN. "If you have issues [with an indoor network] you can always fall back to the outdoor network." After AT&T is comfortable with its in-building usage of open RAN technology, Fuetsch said AT&T's next stop will be in outdoor deployments in rural areas. "The reason here is because it's simpler," Fuetsch explained of rural, outdoor deployments of open RAN.

Finally, Fuetsch said AT&T would use open RAN in its dense, urban network deployments, which are often more complicated in terms of the spectrum and antenna technologies involved. "We have to blend this and introduce O-RAN in incremental modules," he said of AT&T's graduated approach to installing open RAN equipment into its existing network. He said the company is looking to have the "right blending" as it slowly shifts from traditional RAN designs to open RAN technology.

Eyeing the RIC

"You don't just go full open," he explained, adding that "it's going to take some time."

Open RAN technology promises to allow operators to separate their radio access network equipment into discrete elements that can be mixed and matched among a variety of vendors, thanks to open RAN application programming interfaces (APIs). That's a much different approach from traditional networks, which are often supplied solely by one vendor and do not sport open interfaces for other vendors to snap into.

AT&T's move to open RAN is largely driven by the operator's desire to integrate new suppliers into its network. Fuetsch specifically called out the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) function inside a wireless network as an element that AT&T hopes to open up to third party vendors. "It gives us optionality," he said of open RAN in general.

Fuetsch's comments are noteworthy considering Vodafone on Monday announced its first batch of open RAN vendors. Samsung and NEC will supply radios while Dell will supply servers. Wind River, Keysight Technologies and Capgemini Engineering were also named as suppliers.

O-RAN within the year

AT&T, though, is no stranger to the open RAN movement. The company was a chief backer of the xRAN Forum, which in 2018 merged with China Mobile's C-RAN Alliance to form the O-RAN Alliance. That's the association that has been setting initial specifications for open RAN interfaces. Further, AT&T's first commercial open RAN deployments, at least those that are indoors, might not be too far off. AT&T recently told the FCC it plans to begin adding open RAN-compliant equipment into its network "within the next year."

That puts AT&T on roughly the same timeframe as Verizon. Verizon's SVP Adam Koeppe told Light Reading earlier this year that the operator's 5G hardware vendors – Ericsson and Samsung – will begin supplying open RAN-compliant equipment starting later this year.

The shift by AT&T and Verizon toward open RAN coincides with their plans to spend billions of dollars over the next few years constructing networks in their new C-band spectrum holdings. Such spectrum is critical to the 5G industry in the US because it supports communications that are geographically broad and speedy. AT&T and Verizon both hope to cover hundreds of millions of Americans with C-band transmissions within the next few years.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
DoD's 5G bet is already paying dividends By Mari Silbey, US Ignite
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE