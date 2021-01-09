Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

AT&T preps for hiring spree, open RAN deployment

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/1/2021
Comment (0)

BIG 5G EVENT, DENVER – AT&T is preparing to hire thousands of new workers this year as it embarks on an expansion of its 5G and fiber networks.

Concurrently, the company said it is also laying the groundwork to introduce open RAN equipment into its wireless network, but will do so at a very modest pace.

"It is an incredibly frothy time to be in our industry," Mo Katibeh, AT&T's senior VP of network infrastructure and build, said Wednesday in an in-person keynote presentation here at the Big 5G Event. As Light Reading previously reported, Katibeh is the AT&T executive in charge of handling the operator's C-band spectrum buildout for 5G as well as the operator's ongoing fiber network expansion.

Katibeh discussed AT&T's network strategy at this week's Big 5G Event.
Katibeh discussed AT&T's network strategy at this week's Big 5G Event.

Katibeh called for the industry to create an educational system that would focus on the skills and training necessary for network installation in order to ensure AT&T and other companies have the workforce they'll need to upgrade their networks.

Hiring for the network

"What that means is jobs... we are literally hiring thousands of people this year," he said. "This is a jobs creation story... Fiber and 5G are at the heart of it."

It's worth noting though that, overall, AT&T has cut more than 50,000 jobs in the past five years, or about 18% of its headcount as of the end of 2015.

Katibeh explained that AT&T's new hiring plan is related to the dramatic increases in traffic on its wireless and wireline networks.

Katibeh showed slides illustrating the traffic increases on AT&T's network. Click here for a larger version of this image.
Katibeh showed slides illustrating the traffic increases on AT&T's network. Click here for a larger version of this image.

To address that demand, AT&T plans to build fiber connections to 30 million locations by 2025 and midband 5G C-band connections to 200 million people by the end of 2023.

"We're going to be the best broadband company in America," Katibeh boasted.

Open RAN ambitions

Further, open RAN technology may be a part of that effort, according to another AT&T executive who spoke here at the Big 5G Event. However, AT&T's Brian Daly offered a relatively restrained view of open RAN in general.

"More work needs to be done to ensure O-RAN can meet our complex feature set," Daly said during a virtual presentation on the topic. He said AT&T expects the open RAN industry to resolve AT&T's deployment concerns "over time," but that "it won't be an overnight transformation."

Nonetheless, Daly said that AT&T plans to be "gradually introducing open RAN."

He said the company would focus first on in its indoor networks and, later, in its outdoor networks. He also said the company would first launch open RAN in rural areas and then would bring it into dense, urban areas. "You don't just go 'full open,'" Daly suggested on one of his slides.

AT&T's approach to open RAN appears similar to Verizon, which has said it plans to introduce open RAN-capable equipment this year.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE