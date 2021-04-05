Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

As US policymakers mull open RAN certifications, others move on

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/4/2021
Comment (0)

Some of the biggest tech companies in the world are urging the US government to help set up open RAN testing and certification facilities. Doing so, they argue, would help nurture the technology alongside US-based equipment and services providers.

But some argue that suggestion is too little and too late.

The topic highlights the pitfalls policymakers face in leveraging open RAN in the pursuit of techno nationalism. "Open RAN has emerged as one promising path to drive 5G security and innovation in the United States," said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in February. She said the technology could help "revitalize the nation's 5G leadership and innovation."

Rosenworcel isn't alone.

"The US ecosystem has few RAN hardware and Virtual Network Function (VNF) software vendors especially for macro-cell solutions. These are important areas for the open RAN ecosystem which should be considered in efforts to expand the ecosystem," Intel wrote to the FCC.

The question, though, is exactly how US policymakers should encourage the development of open RAN technology, thus fostering domestic suppliers. The FCC recently held a proceeding on the question, soliciting suggestions about how the agency specifically and policymakers in general might encourage the development of open RAN technology and suppliers, particularly those based in the US.

An open RAN arbiter

In response, some companies urged the FCC to take a leading role in certifying open RAN equipment.

"An industry certification program for open RAN can be a significant milestone, where every component provider gets certified," Microsoft told the FCC. "It is extremely important to recognize that setting up this process should not delay or hinder the aggressive momentum seen with open RAN. As a model, the industry has developed a certification process for devices in the CBRS band known as OnGo certification. The FCC should encourage industry to come up with the equivalent for open RAN."

Ericsson cast the US military in that role.

"We suggested that the DoD [Department of Defense] set up a lab to which all vendors could bring their products for functional and interoperability testing," Ericsson told the FCC.

As Ericsson pointed out in its filing, the DoD is already moving toward that position. The agency, in coordination with the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), announced in January a new "5G Challenge" program it said is designed to "ensure cooperation, collaboration and interoperability among the participants" in the pursuit of "an open 5G ecosystem that can support DoD missions."

Intel, for its part, suggested Congress consider funding an Open Testing and Integration Center (OTIC) for open RAN. As outlined by the O-RAN Alliance – the group driving global open RAN specifications – OTICs help to "test and verify the conformity of RAN equipment to O-RAN interface specifications, based on O-RAN conformance test specifications."

"North America would benefit from an OTIC, which could facilitate and accelerate adoption of open RAN by certifying the most common tests required by operators," Intel argued. "The presence of an OTIC in North America would likely be particularly helpful for smaller companies. As the US Congress considers funding proposals related to open RAN, any support for a North American OTIC from the FCC, as appropriate, would be useful."

But other open RAN proponents argue that kind of testing and certification is already underway.

Labs on top of labs

"I think you're going to see a number of these labs," Mavenir's John Baker told Light Reading. The company – a vocal open RAN proponent – has already tested its open RAN products across several other vendors.

Thanks to ongoing certification efforts by the O-RAN Alliance and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), "there's a pathway for vendors to compete," Baker said.

Indeed, one of the operators Mavenir is working with in open RAN is Dish Network, which has promised to switch on an open RAN network in Las Vegas in the fall. Stephen Bye, Dish's EVP and chief commercial officer, told Light Reading last year that VMware will test and certify vendors' network functions as they are installed in Dish's network, including those from Mavenir.

However, it's worth noting that the O-RAN Alliance has already conducted two worldwide plugfests, which have included testing. The first, at the end of 2019, included activities in New York City hosted by AT&T. The second, held near the end of last year, included activities in both New York City and Salt Lake City and was hosted by AT&T and Verizon.

Both of the O-RAN Alliance's plugfest events in the US operated through the Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) program, which is funded by the US government's National Science Foundation (NSF).

Thus, it seems that the FCC may be a step behind other efforts within the wireless industry and the US government, considering the O-RAN Alliance has already published its third set of software releases for testing, dubbed "Cherry."

Internationally, the situation appears similar. For example, the UK government has already financed the construction of its own testing and certification operation, the SmartRAN Open Network Interoperability Centre (SONIC). The effort is a joint activity between Digital Catapult and Ofcom, the UK's telecom regulatory agency that is the equivalent of the FCC in the US. The goal of SONIC is to "create a platform for existing and emerging suppliers to test interoperability and integration of open and software-centric networking solutions, starting with open RAN."

SONIC will be "live and operational" this month, the groups said.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 11, 2021 5G, Innovates for Good: Latest Updates on 5G Solutions and 5G Industry Services
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
Interview: Vincent Zhao outlined Huawei's Single Voice Core solution By Vincent Zhao, President of the CS & IMS Domain, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE