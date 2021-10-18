Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Arm wrestling with Intel over open RAN as it sets up 5G lab

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 10/18/2021
Comment (0)

Open RAN, it is fair to say, has some image problems. It is purportedly about supplier diversity, and yet Intel seems impossible to avoid. It is no more a priority than energy efficiency has become to the world's biggest operators, but those Intel chips are seen as power hogs in parts of the telecom industry. Reconciling these contradictions is awkward for open RAN enthusiasts.

Arm's involvement could help. The UK-based chip designer – currently the target of a $40 billion takeover attempt by Nvidia – would be found in the guts of most traditional basestations, says Panch Chandrasekaran, the director of Arm's 5G carrier infrastructure segment. The opposite looks true in today's nascent market for open RAN, where Intel has control. But Arm, wielding chips renowned for their power efficiency, is on the attack.

Arm's swanky headquarters near the UK city of Cambridge.
Arm's swanky headquarters near the UK city of Cambridge.

Early next year, it will cut the ribbon on a 5G lab in New Jersey with a focus on open and virtual RAN technologies. Run in partnership with Tech Mahindra, an Indian systems integrator, the new lab – in the full spirit of open RAN diversity – is intended to be a place where companies from across the value chain can mingle freely and hopefully come up with Arm-based alternatives to Intel.

"Diversity of the ecosystem, including hardware and software, has become very critical," Chandrasekaran tells Light Reading. "Operators wouldn't like to go from where they are today to a CPU [central processing unit] architecture lock-in."

Good news for Arm

Unsurprisingly, then, Arm has already secured support for its lab from Dish Network and Vodafone, two service providers in the vanguard of the open RAN movement. It can also reel off a list of important technology partners, including Marvell, Nvidia and Qualcomm from the semiconductor side, Mavenir and Parallel Wireless in the software community and Google Cloud among the hyperscalers.

Arm needs strong partnerships to succeed. Whereas Intel designs and produces the x86 processors found in most servers, Arm sells only blueprints to other chip designers, mainly for use in smartphones. "Our partners license our highly power-efficient cores and slap their secret sauce on top of that," says Chandrasekaran.

Encouragingly, there are signs these Arm-based chips could soon appear in open RAN networks. Using a technique called inline acceleration, forthcoming chips designed by Marvell, Nvidia and Qualcomm would effectively bypass the x86 CPU in the distributed unit, a part of the network where much of the RAN computation and processing takes place. "You need to have a scalable and highly power-efficient way of implementing this physical layer and we believe inline is the way to do it," says Chandrasekaran.

A recent survey carried out by Heavy Reading (a sister company to Light Reading) showed that big service providers would mainly prefer inline to lookaside, an alternative form of accelerator that places heavier reliance on the x86 CPU. Experts reckon they would boost performance and cut signaling delays, or latency, on large and busy networks.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

They will not be for everyone, though. Running an x86 CPU alongside an Arm-based inline accelerator means adding software complexity. Despite announcing a tie-up with Nvidia in late 2019, Ericsson has indicated it will stick with Intel's lookaside accelerators when it launches new RAN software next year. "You are not going to be able to support all platforms from day one," said Per Narvinger, Ericsson's head of product area networks, when the software was first announced in June.

This is partly where Arm believes the new lab will help. "One of the goals is to accelerate the software ecosystem engagement and bring about more solutions," says Chandrasekaran. The involvement of Mavenir and Parallel Wireless, previously seen as Intel loyalists, is particularly good news for Arm.

Dislodging Intel

Still, dislodging Intel and x86 in other parts of the network will be much harder. An inline accelerator might be a superior alternative to the CPU in the physical layer (also known as baseband or Layer 1), but it would not help in the so-called data link and network layers (Layers 2 and 3, respectively). Here, the risk is that Intel simply carries its dominant position in servers over to open RAN.

Nvidia is one Arm partner determined to mount a challenge. BlueField-3, a product it will launch in mid-2022, is a data processing unit that would – in combination with the graphics processing units that Nvidia pitches for inline acceleration – allow Nvidia to bypass x86 entirely in Layers 1, 2 and 3, according to Ronnie Vashista, Nvidia's senior vice president of telecom.

Arm versus traditional servers powering central unit/distributed unit (CU/DU)
Source: Arm
Source: Arm

Marvell, moreover, already claims to have developed Arm-based chips that could be used in future open RAN networks to support higher-layer processing. "We do silicon for Layer 2, but not software," says Raj Singh, the executive vice president of Marvell's processors business group. "A number of customers use us both for baseband and for Layer 2 and Layer 3 processing."

Another huge endorsement of Arm's technology comes from AWS, whose Graviton2 chips are based on Arm blueprints. Dish, which plans to run its mobile network on AWS, believes Graviton2 processors provide "up to 40% better price-performance over comparable current-generation x86-based instances."

Arm processors alone are unlikely to address the entirety of the performance gap between open RAN and traditional networks, acknowledges Chandrasekaran. "There are other factors that come into play," he says. The most important thing about Arm's new lab is that it could help broaden the open RAN ecosystem beyond Intel and x86. Otherwise, as Chandrasekaran points out, operators may simply be trading one form of lock-in for another.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W. Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE