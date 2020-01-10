Sign In Register
open RAN

Amdocs to put its SmartRAN into Intel's FlexRAN

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/1/2020
Comment (0)

ST. LOUIS – Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the integration of its SmartRAN optimization solution with Intel's FlexRAN software reference architecture, which serves as a blueprint to help speed development of virtualized RAN (vRAN) solutions. SmartRAN, the vRAN optimization solution from Amdocs, enables mobile operators to better fulfill service level objectives and deliver exceptional user experiences across their 5G vRAN by embedding intelligence in every layer of the RAN. Integrating Intel's FlexRAN with machine learning libraries into the solution further enhances SmartRAN's data analytics and management capabilities so that customers can better tune their network performance. SmartRAN processes massive sets of data with an innovative approach that leverages machine-learning and real-time analytics to enable service providers to flexibly and automatically configure network parameters and perform closed-loop optimization of services and network resources.

"Service providers are driving open, virtualized and distributed network architectures for 5G to better address the performance demands of new immersive services as well as meet customer needs with more pragmatic network investments and streamlined operations," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. "Optimization solutions for virtualized RAN systems such as Amdocs SmartRAN enable service providers to deliver both great customer experiences as well as drive network efficiency by automatically analyzing a wide range of usage and network KPIs to take actions to meet service expectations while optimally utilizing available network resources."

"Communications service providers are embracing the use of virtualization across the entire network, including the RAN, for increased agility and cost efficiencies as they support a range of new use cases and services," said Cristina Rodriguez, vice president and general manager of Intel's Wireless Access Network Division. "Using FlexRAN to build a cloud native, virtualized RAN based on Intel Xeon processors, in combination with Amdocs SmartRAN, service providers can more quickly deploy new analytics capabilities that optimize the end user's quality of experience."

Amdocs is also developing its SmartRAN solution to support testing use cases that are established by the O-RAN Alliance, starting with the massive multi-antenna use case. By following this use case and integrating FlexRAN, the solution is planned to allow testing and customization of SmartRAN to enable the mobile network operator to develop the policies, configurations, or machine learning techniques to flexibly configure massive MIMO system parameters in a way that serves their service level objectives.

Amdocs

