AirHop to work on near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller with ONF

SAN DIEGO – AirHop Communications, a leader in 4G and 5G Network Intelligence software platforms and solutions, today announced it has become a member of the Open Networking Foundation (ONF), a non-profit operator led consortium driving transformation of access and edge network infrastructure and business models leveraging network disaggregation, open source software and software defined standards. As a member of the ONF, AirHop will join the Software Defined Radio Access Network (SD-RAN) project community which is comprised of leading operators and technology companies who are focused on building open source components for the open RAN space in compliance with the O-RAN architecture and specifications. A key deliverable of SD-RAN is the development of an open source near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (n-RT-RIC) along with a set of exemplar xApps for controlling the RAN.

AirHop solutions provide RAN intelligence using real-time coordination for performance optimization of 4G and 5G networks, delivering applications for automated configuration optimization, interference management, mobility optimization and extensibility for new customer driven optimization use cases.

"We are pleased to welcome AirHop into the SD-RAN ecosystem," stated Timon Sloane, Vice President Marketing and Ecosystem, ONF. "Open RAN is all about creating the ability to build multivendor solutions in the RAN space, and the SD-RAN community is committed to leveraging the open source µONOS-RIC platform as a unifying element to help build solutions combining RU/CU/DU elements with xApps from a mix of vendors. It is positive to see AirHop embracing this approach and their commitment to build xApps that are compatible with this vision in collaboration with the broader SD-RAN community of operators and vendors."

"ONF is recognized as the leader of open source software solutions in SDN, NFV and Cloud technologies for telecom operators. We are excited to join ONF on the SD-RAN project," noted Joe Thome, Vice President of Business Development for AirHop. "We share a common goal with the ONF community to bring O-RAN based open source n-RT-RIC solutions with mission critical, high value and commercial grade xApps to operators as quickly as possible."

