Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

After mass layoffs, Parallel Wireless works to soothe customers

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 7/7/2022
Comment (0)

"Our rollouts will continue, our RAN R&D will continue, and we will continue to innovate in partnership with MNOs," Parallel Wireless wrote in a new post to LinkedIn.

The post, signed by CEO Steve Papa "and the PW team," comes roughly a week after the company engaged in a significant round of layoffs. The company did not disclose the scale of the layoffs, but The Mobile Network reported that it could be as high as 80% of Parallel's staff.

In its new post, Parallel offered a mea culpa and asked for patience.

Specifically, the company argued it "felt pressure from customers to 'sprint' to solve the hugely diverse technical needs for the wide variety of global mobile networks," according to its post. However, "in a Covid constrained environment the realities of the longer times to develop and introduce new technology into the network became increasingly clear and we mutually concluded with MNOs [mobile network operators] that instead of a sprint, we should be managing for a marathon. A marathon where we first focus on a self-sustaining business for key segments of the industry and broaden from there."

The company also pointed to three main factors affecting its situation: the somewhat sluggish adoption of open RAN technology around the world, global economic market conditions and troubles with its supply chain.

(Source: dpa picture alliance/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: dpa picture alliance/Alamy Stock Photo)

"While there are plenty of forced and unforced errors in our sprint that we could debate they are part and parcel to any ambitious undertaking," the company wrote. "Thank you for the continued interest in our aspirations to improve global connectivity. More in the coming weeks!"

Chip Damato, EVP of Inland Cellular, which is one of Parallel's marquee customers in the US, confirmed to Light Reading that Parallel's CEO had assured him there would be "no consequences" from the layoffs. But he added that he was looking forward to further discussion on the topic.

Damato was at the center of a lengthy Washington Post article in 2020 detailing his company's deployment of Parallel Wireless' open RAN network equipment. During a trade show presentation last year, Damato said the operator's shift to open RAN technology helped reduce its overall capital expenses by 40%. "O-RAN was almost a necessity for us," he said at the time.

However, Inland remains one of the only network operators in the US, beyond Dish Network, to commercially deploy open RAN. Inland counts 41,000 customers across 140 cell sites in Eastern Washington and North Central Idaho.

Of course, Parallel's remaining team will likely face an uphill battle in gaining new customers and keeping its existing ones. The company's rivals – from Ericsson to Samsung to Mavenir – are undoubtedly circling Parallel's customers and customer prospects.

Finally, in the US, it's worth noting that Cellcom is taking down its open RAN network in Wisconsin due to the difficulties it has faced in getting equipment for the operation. The company said Parallel Wireless provided software for the network, but that the companies couldn't obtain compatible radios due to vendors' minimum volume purchasing requirements.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE