Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Adios, MWC23: Photos from telecom's big bash in Barcelona

News Analysis

Mobile World Congress used to be the telco industry's big event.

Now even the organizers of MWC Barcelona have signaled that their annual gathering is becoming CES Europe, a general tech event with ever-increasing size and scale.

Glass half full: Even though it's huge, MWC23 did include and does reflect the converging nature of the communications industry and all it touches.

Glass half empty: It's a show about everything, which makes it a show about nothing.

"No theme is the theme," tweeted Tantra Analyst's Prakash Sangam, as he attempted to summarize a busy week in a single post.

"There were more than 88,500 attendees, of whom 56% came from sectors adjacent to the mobile ecosystem," the GSMA boasted in its press release wrapping up the show.

That said, a crowded show about everything is visually interesting. The MWC organizers noted that they had more than 2,400 exhibitors, sponsors and partners participating. Here's a very small look at a very big show, in just 16 photos shared by our Light Reading editors and the Alamy editorial team.

Air taxis and emotional robots

Attendees at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona. (Source: Meng Dingbo/Xinhua/Alamy Live News)
Attendees at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona.
(Source: Meng Dingbo/Xinhua/Alamy Live News)

MWC is a study of contrasts. Inside, well-dressed delegates were networking and coming to grips with when and how to use robots in our daily lives. Outside, protestors aimed to remind the world that every massively-profitable industry is built on some level of human suffering.

'Buddy - the emotional robot' greets people on the trade show floor. (Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)
'Buddy - the emotional robot' greets people on the trade show floor.
(Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)

SK Telecom's presence at the show. (Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)
SK Telecom's presence at the show.
(Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)

The AWS lounge. (Source: Kelsey Ziser/Light Reading)
The AWS lounge.
(Source: Kelsey Ziser/Light Reading)

Half a hundred workers gathered in front of the Fira de Barcelona to protest the death of a colleague. (Source: Marc Asensio Clupes/ZUMA Press Wire)
Half a hundred workers gathered in front of the Fira de Barcelona to protest the death of a colleague.
(Source: Marc Asensio Clupes/ZUMA Press Wire)

Befriending robot dogs. (Source: Kelsey Ziser/Light Reading)
Befriending robot dogs.
(Source: Kelsey Ziser/Light Reading)

Openness and fancy new fonts

More contrasts abound as telcos talk about openness in every part of their networks, while networking suppliers guard their stands and, in some cases, might be following their visitors a little too closely.

A visitor walks past Amdocs' advertising. (Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)
A visitor walks past Amdocs' advertising.
(Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)

Chema Alonso, Telefonica's Chief Digital Officer. (Source: Telefonica)
Chema Alonso, Telefónica's Chief Digital Officer.
(Source: Telefonica)

Nokia's exhibition stand. (Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)
Nokia's exhibition stand.
(Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)

Hostesses guard the entry at the Huawei stand. (Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)
Hostesses guard the entry at the Huawei stand.
(Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)

Luis Maestro of Nokia shares updates on Nokia's LTE connected moon rover. (Source: Kelsey Ziser/Light Reading)
Luis Maestro of Nokia shares updates on Nokia's LTE connected moon rover.
(Source: Kelsey Ziser/Light Reading)

Trying out some electric karting. (Source: Meng Dingbo/Xinhua/Alamy Live News)
Trying out some electric karting.
(Source: Meng Dingbo/Xinhua/Alamy Live News)

Sadayuki Abeta, VP, head of open RAN for NTT Docomo, delivers open RAN keynote. (Source: Kelsey Ziser/Light Reading)
Sadayuki Abeta, VP, head of open RAN for NTT Docomo, delivers open RAN keynote.
(Source: Kelsey Ziser/Light Reading)

The Ericsson stand. (Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)
The Ericsson stand.
(Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)

Who wore it better?

The industry has upped its game in terms of specialty coffee. And, if you put your logo on it, that's savvy, delicious targeted advertising.

Branded coffees were all the rage. (Source: Kelsey Ziser/Light Reading)
Branded coffees were all the rage.
(Source: Kelsey Ziser/Light Reading)

As our team rides off into the sunset, please check our show recap to learn about the things our editors saw and heard while on the ground at MWC Barcelona.

Watching the sun set over Barcelona. (Source: Marc Asensio Clupes/ZUMA Press Wire)
Watching the sun set over Barcelona.
(Source: Marc Asensio Clupes/ZUMA Press Wire)

Related stories and posts:

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
Brazil Oi Embraces the Gigabit Everywhere Era By Huawei
Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Generation Microwave MAGICSwave for Faster 5G Deployment By Huawei
Huawei Launches Eco Series Antennas for Green 5G Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE