open RAN

A5G Networks gets more funding

5/24/2022
Comment (0)

NASHUA, New Hampshire – A5G Networks, Inc., a leader in Distributed and Autonomous 5G Core Network Software for private and public networks, today announced investment by Bharat Innovation Fund, a leading deeptech focused venture capital fund in India. This round of financing will be used to expand the team, engage with global customers for mobile network transformation and accelerate growth.

The vision of A5G Networks is to enable and catalyze the upcoming transition to distributed and autonomous mobile network of networks for 5G and beyond. Its unique IP helps realize significant savings in capital and operating expenditures, reduces energy requirements, improves quality of user experience, and catalyze adoption of new business models. A5G Networks will enable deployment of enterprise private networks, connected car networks, new public mobile networks and play a pivotal role in upcoming smart city projects.

A5G Networks recently made a private network pilot announcement with Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL) in Feb 2022.

A5G Networks has a strong partner ecosystem and is a member of Nephio and Intel® Network Builders, running on Intel ® Smart Edge Open.

"We are excited to partner with A5G Networks in building the next generation core for both private and public networks. The networks of tomorrow require a pivotal shift to realize the full promise and potential of 5G and beyond. We were impressed with the vision and experience of the A5G founders, having pioneered the OpenRAN space as founders of Parallel Wireless and having built the 2G/3G/4G mobile core stack at Starent Networks," said Som Pal Choudhury, Investor and Board Member of A5G Networks and Partner at Bharat Innovation Fund.

"We are excited to be a part of this important journey to transform the mobile packet core infrastructure with Bharat Innovation Fund," said Kaitki Agarwal, Founder, President and CTO of A5G Networks, Inc. "Bharat Innovation Fund is driving deep tech innovation in India and taking the lead role in enabling global innovation". We are building a world class team to modernize global telecom infrastructure. We value our team more than anything. If you want to be a part of the team who is always ready to take on new challenges, please come and join us."

A5G Networks Inc.

