Nuvera to use Atlas Digital’s CORE platform

ST. LOUIS – Atlas Digital Group, provider of digital commerce solutions for the broadband industry, and Nuvera Communications Inc., a diversified communications company, announced that Nuvera has selected Atlas Digital Group’s CORE platform to transform the company’s digital sales channels.

Atlas CORE, a digital commerce solution purpose-built for the broadband industry, will elevate Nuvera’s digital presence allowing for a more customized purchasing experience for customers. As Nuvera scales up the fastest symmetrical fiber internet speeds available in its markets, new and existing customers will receive the kind of seamless, personalized digital experiences our communities and customers expect from a local provider. CORE will support Nuvera with capabilities spanning marketing optimization, offer testing and insights as well as full-funnel business intelligence.

Headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota, Nuvera recently announced the company is investing over $200 million dollars to build fiber-to-the-home internet service to the communities it serves. Atlas Digital Group’s CORE will help Nuvera capitalize on this expansion by making it easier to acquire and service customers in existing and new markets.

For more information, please visit the Atlas Digital web site.