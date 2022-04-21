Nrby notches deal with Service Electric Cable TV

MANCHESTER, N.H., and BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Nrby, Inc. a leader in dynamic location intelligence for service provider operations, and Service Electric Cable TV & Communications today announced that the Nrby location intelligence platform has been deployed in Service Electric systems in eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey.

Service Electric is using Nrby's Nrby VU business intelligence tools and app-based SmartPin geolocation technology to address two key needs: Gaining visibility into status and performance of plant assets so failures or impairments are addressed automatically; and replacing cumbersome paper-based workflows with digital processes for real-time access to network information and status, enabling Service Electric to keep up with growth.

Nrby gives operations teams automated, 360-degree views of maintenance activities from planning to execution to completion, reducing operating costs and increasing recurring revenue and customer satisfaction. Nrby helps clients shift field service, operations and customer service teams from reactive to proactive, significantly improving financial, efficiency and customer satisfaction metrics. The average client sees Nrby pay for itself within the first quarter of implementation.

Nrby