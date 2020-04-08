Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Nokia bags 5G deal with Taiwan's Asia Pacific Telecom

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 8/4/2020
Comment (0)

Nokia trumpeted a new 5G deal with Taiwan-based Asia Pacific Telecom (APT), boasting it has been selected as sole supplier for both non-standalone and standalone versions of the next-generation network.

The deal covers both the 5G radio access network (RAN) and core network, although the contract value was not disclosed.

Capturing Taipei: The deal with APT is just the latest for Nokia in the island state. (Source: Vernon Raineil Cenzon on Unsplash)
Capturing Taipei: The deal with APT is just the latest for Nokia in the island state.
(Source: Vernon Raineil Cenzon on Unsplash)

APT only recently obtained its 5G operating license in the 28MHz band, and said it is actively implementing the 5G network, with the aim of launching services in the third quarter.

Meet me in Taipei
The operator has previously indicated it plans to offer 5G services over both the 3.5GHz and 28GHz bands.

However, it will need to agree a deal with a rival to gain access to 3.5GHz spectrum, after failing to secure frequencies in this band during Taiwan's spectrum auction in February.

Reports have suggested APT is in talks with Taiwan Mobile regarding a possible deal to build and share 5G infrastructure.

For its part, Nokia seems to be doing quite well in Taiwan. It recently announced a 5G deal with Taiwan Star Telecom, and was also selected as the RAN vendor by Chunghwa Telecom.

Indeed, after experiencing a somewhat torrid time of late, and admitting the full extent of its 5G problems, the Finnish vendor is now showing signs that the worst is behind it.

Bringing up the rear
Nokia said the APT contract marks its 85th commercial 5G deal. That still puts it some way behind Ericsson, which boasts 99 5G contracts and 54 "live" networks, but Nokia is confident its share of the 4G and 5G markets will remain stable at 27% this year.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Tommi Uitto, head of mobile networks at Nokia, also claimed to have won some 5G business from operators it has not supplied as a 4G vendor, although details have not been disclosed.

The APT deal is not among them, however: Nokia noted that it is a long-standing partner of APT and provides the majority of its 4G network.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'AI Inside' Platform Enables Business Agility and Digital Transformation By Huawei
Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason
NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE