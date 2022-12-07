Nokia and Hill Air Force Base to test radar interference management with O-RAN

DALLAS – Nokia today announced that it has extended its partnership with Hill Air Force Base and the National Spectrum Consortium to ensure that incumbent radar and 5G networks operating can co-exist seamlessly in shared spectrum by controlling the behavior in real time of the 5G system when the incumbent radar is present. Hill Air Force Base is using Nokia's O-RAN solutions for the testbed and Phase 1 of the project has been successfully completed. The project is part of a wider initiative by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) to create its first tranche of 5G wireless testbeds.

Nokia is a leader in Open RAN innovation and its Service Enablement Platform combines RIC and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) capabilities to deliver radio network programmability and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning across the Open RAN ecosystem. For Hill Air Force Base, Nokia's Service Enablement Platform exposes radar interference detection and mitigation capabilities via an O-RAN interface developed by the O-RAN Alliance.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia