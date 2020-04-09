Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

No more break-room snacks: How wireless firms might return to the office

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/4/2020
Comment (0)

Some of the biggest companies in the US wireless industry have no plans to reopen physical offices anytime soon.

For example, officials from silicon and technology supplier Qualcomm said that roughly 90% of its workforce is still working from home. The San Diego-based company hopes to reopen offices at the beginning of next year but might push that date back.

Similarly, infrastructure vendor Ericsson reported that around 85,000 of its employees globally are working from home, and the company expects them to remain there at least through the end of 2020.

AT&T has pushed back its office reopening date. "We recently communicated to our employees that given the current circumstances, we are now planning for employees who are working remotely to return to their workplace in mid-2021," the company said in a statement to Light Reading.

And for some workers in the wireless industry, working from home is now officially permanent. Verizon recently announced it is hiring 950 new customer service employees who will work remotely on a permanent basis.

For an industry that grew up around providing mobility – life without a dedicated cubicle and wired corporate connection – the changes are stark.

The situation
"Many of our office-based employees continue to work from home, including our [customer] Care team," officials from T-Mobile wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. "If employees need to work from the office, we have guidelines in place, such as limiting overall building, room and elevator capacity, and requiring masks at all times except when working alone at a workstation. We also have social distancing markers and directional signs throughout our buildings."

Of course, T-Mobile, Qualcomm, Ericsson and other top wireless companies are not alone. Massive tech firms ranging from Google to Facebook have instituted similar work-from-home guidelines as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stymie the normal ebb and flow of office life.

"When the situation allows for more normal working conditions, Ericsson will use a careful approach for ensuring a safe return to the office for our employees," the company said. "This approach will be based on the local context and aligned to the local health authority recommendations."

Verizon has been toying with a return to the office, having set up a plan to allow up to 25% of employees to occupy an office at any time. However, the company said it is still "encouraging" most of its 100,000 remote workers to remain at home through the end of the year.

Some companies are boasting of their remote office successes. Qualcomm, for example, said the number of its patent applications has increased by 30% during the pandemic. And open RAN startup Parallel Wireless reported that its employees have been taking advantage of a number of Udemy online learning courses.

A different office
For those workers in the wireless industry who are returning to the office, things will look different.

Verizon said that some of its protocols include "adopting social distancing practices and managing the flow of employees in common areas. Before they are permitted to enter their workplace, employees are required to complete a training that reviews the latest guidelines. We have also introduced a Return to Office tool that helps employees understand and adhere to Verizon's on-site safety policies and local requirements. This includes taking their temperature as part of a wellness precheck and completing a daily screening to certify their compliance. Should an employee not have access to a thermometer, we are providing one through our ship-to-home catalog."

Verizon added that it is providing each office-based employee with five "face coverings."

Similarly, Nokia said that it has "enhanced building hygiene measures across our facilities, and offered clear advice on how staff can minimize risks by maintaining good personal hygiene, including reconfiguring office space, mandating masks and ensuring social distancing of at least 6 feet/2 meters."

And network equipment supplier JMA Wireless is requiring hand sanitizing, daily temperature checks, HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filtration systems, and CDC-recommended deep cleanings daily of office areas.

JMA has signs up in its offices to cover the basics. (Source: JMA)
JMA has signs up in its offices to cover the basics. (Source: JMA)

But those are just the changes listed in the memo. Parallel Wireless' Eugina Jordan offered some real-world insights into the "new normal" office experience.

"We have rearranged our kitchens, implemented self-cleaning drinks dispensers, no communal snacks in the kitchen (boy those BJ's peanut butter filled pretzels were the bomb)," she wrote in response to questions from Light Reading.

She explained that Parallel's offices in Israel and Nashua, New Hampshire, are open to those employees who wish to return. But she said that the company's workforce is now just a little more intimate and a little more forgiving due to "more understanding of each other's personal situation with kids, pets and other things that in the past were considered 'distractions' or 'not appropriate' for a business call."

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Next-Generation Central Office (NGCO)
Laying the Foundations for a 5G Data Center Through NFVi
How QCT MANO Opens the Door to 5G Data Center Success
Building Versatile uCPE Platforms Through Partnership
Leading Telcos Are Innovating With New Digital Stacks to Disrupt Customer Experiences
Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
Selection Guide: Pre-Validated uCPE & SD-WAN Solutions
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE