& cplSiteName &

Westman Goes With Harmonic for Virtual CMTS, Remote PHY

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
12/17/2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) announced that Westman Communications Group (Westman Communications), a leading communications provider in Canada, has expanded its broadband capacity using Harmonic's CableOS™ virtualized cable access solution in a distributed access architecture (DAA) with Harmonic's Remote PHY (R-PHY) nodes. Overcoming the space, power and operational constraints of legacy hardware products, the CableOS solution enables Westman Communications to deliver DOCSIS 3.1 internet services to customers today and be ready for multi-gigabit broadband speeds in the future.

Westman Communications provides services across 35 Manitoba communities. With this deployment, Westman Communications joins the fast-growing group of communications providers, realizing the advantages of virtualization with Harmonic's CableOS solution. The CableOS offering serves more than 1 million cable modems globally and has been awarded numerous patents for groundbreaking innovations that are now enabling more flexible and efficient broadband service delivery expansion.

Harmonic

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
March 30 - April 3, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 12-13, 2020, Radisson Blu, Nairobi, Kenya
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Experience Is Vital for SDH Migration
By Deng Qiang, Senior Product Manager, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
More Slideshows