VMware Confirms 'Workforce Rebalancing' – That's Corporate-Speak for 'Layoffs'

Mitch Wagner
1/30/2020

VMware confirmed it has laid off an unspecified number of employees following a series of acquisitions.

"We can confirm that there have been a limited number of changes to our workforce this month," a company spokesman said in a statement. "This is a part of regular workforce rebalancing that ensures resources across VMware's global businesses and geographies are aligned with strategic objectives and customer needs."

VMware will look to redeploy affected employees within the company, and it's also recruiting. There are currently more than 1,250 openings on VMware's career page, with "significantly more openings than the number of positions impacted this month." The company has a total 24,000 employees.

"This is not uncommon in the fast-changing technology industry," VMware adds.

Also this week, VMware lost a $236 million patent infringement lawsuit filed by Densify over virtualization technology; VMware said it plans to fight.

VMware has made a series of acquisitions during the past year. See these articles for details:

Mitch Wagner

