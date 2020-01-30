VMware Confirms 'Workforce Rebalancing' – That's Corporate-Speak for 'Layoffs'

VMware confirmed it has laid off an unspecified number of employees following a series of acquisitions.

"We can confirm that there have been a limited number of changes to our workforce this month," a company spokesman said in a statement. "This is a part of regular workforce rebalancing that ensures resources across VMware's global businesses and geographies are aligned with strategic objectives and customer needs."

VMware will look to redeploy affected employees within the company, and it's also recruiting. There are currently more than 1,250 openings on VMware's career page, with "significantly more openings than the number of positions impacted this month." The company has a total 24,000 employees.

"This is not uncommon in the fast-changing technology industry," VMware adds.

A new chapter of my life starts. I actually doesn't feel that bad - there are so many great opportunities out there, and so many great people to collaborate with. #VMware #RIF — Frank Wegner (@ftwegner) January 29, 2020

Unfortunately I was laid off from VMware as part of the reorg that happened yesterday. If anyone knows of any open roles around Solutions Engineering or Tech Marketing I would appreciate the help in the job search! #vmware #vexpert #vsan — Tony Reeves (@importcarguy) January 29, 2020

Today I learned my role @vmware has been eliminated. If you know of any awesome orgs looking for a passionate, values driven people person let me know! While this kind of news is never easy, I’m eager for my next adventure! — Katie Dean (Morrissey) (@kmo_katiem) January 28, 2020

Also this week, VMware lost a $236 million patent infringement lawsuit filed by Densify over virtualization technology; VMware said it plans to fight.

