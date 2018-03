The Telecoms.com Podcast: Virtually Interesting

Iain, Jamie and Scott move on from the rigors of MWC by reflecting on some of the conversations they had in Barcelona about how much progress we have made with NFV. The answer seems to vary wildly according to who you speak to and it seems clear that industry consensus remains elusive. Jamie then talks us through some of the highlights of the next version of Android, including a new indoor location technology, which leads to conversational tangents including Bluetooth and the MWC smartphone app. Scott concludes by reviewing the many positive messages he heard at the Women4Tech series of talks and discussions at the end of MWC, and notes how good it would be to have more female voices on the pod itself.

