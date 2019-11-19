& cplSiteName &
Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: 'Free' Broadband, AfricaCom & OpenRAN

11/19/2019
We're back in the studio this week after Scott, Jamie and Iain have returned from their travels. Scott starts by reviewing the UK Labour Party's plans to nationalize the broadband network if they win the election. Then Jamie reviews the talking points from his visit to the AfricaCom event in Cape Town and Iain concludes by reporting on Vodafone's big OpenRAN announcement at the TIP Summit in Amsterdam.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/free-broadband-africacom-and-openran and subscribe on all podcast platforms!

Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
5G Business Case Revisited
By Hayim Porat, CTO, ECI
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows