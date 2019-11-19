|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: 'Free' Broadband, AfricaCom & OpenRAN
11/19/2019
We're back in the studio this week after Scott, Jamie and Iain have returned from their travels. Scott starts by reviewing the UK Labour Party's plans to nationalize the broadband network if they win the election. Then Jamie reviews the talking points from his visit to the AfricaCom event in Cape Town and Iain concludes by reporting on Vodafone's big OpenRAN announcement at the TIP Summit in Amsterdam.
Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/free-broadband-africacom-and-openran and subscribe on all podcast platforms!
