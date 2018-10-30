|
TCTS Launches Virtual Cloud Exchange (VCX) Solution to Accelerate Cloud Adoption
10/30/2018
Virtual Cloud Exchange is an SDN/NFV-based, Multitenant (VCX) platform. It consists of a Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) engine, an SDN controller and networks function virtualization infrastructure (NFVI). The VCX platform was created to help Tier 2 and Tier 3 service providers connect with major public cloud providers, such as Microsoft Azure and Google, and anyone who has not created orchestration around their SDN platform. VCX enables real-time creation of private connections to public clouds like Microsoft Azure, and helps with automation and virtualization of traditional connectivity service along with security-as-a-service, monitoring which can be added as service function chain in the platform.
