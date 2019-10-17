& cplSiteName &

Remembering Analyst Michael Howard

Ray Le Maistre
10/17/2019

Long-standing industry analyst Michael Howard, one of the most well known, respected and loved individuals in the communications networking and services industry, passed away on October 15.

Michael was a co-founder of Infonetics Research in 1990 and, during his years as an analyst and adviser, became not only one of the most recognized names and faces in the telecoms industry -- whether through direct work relationships or as a prolific speaker and host on the conference circuit -- but a friend and mentor to many people.

You can read his biography here.

For those who knew Michael, I'm sure their main memory will be very similar to mine: A man who always had a smile and a cheery, sincere "Hello!" when he saw you, a man who always had time to chat, even if he was due somewhere else. His enthusiasm for his work -- for life in general -- was infectious.

Michael Howard as many will remember him – smiling.
The news of his passing will likely come as a shock to many; he had shown no signs of slowing down since the acquisition of Infonetics in late 2014 by IHS Markit: That business then became part of Informa Tech in August this year.

We need more people like Michael Howard. We can maybe all strive to learn from his example and help make the world a kinder and happier place.

On behalf of everyone at Light Reading I'd like to send our condolences to Michael's family and his many friends. He will be missed.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

Phil Harvey
Phil Harvey
10/17/2019 | 10:20:16 AM
Mr. Sanity Check
I'm going to miss Michael.

I loved it when I'd go to an event or venue that I'd never been in or covered before and would spot him. If he was there, it mattered. And if it wasn't worth the time, he'd grin, sidle over tell you. "What kind of trouble are you here to stir up?" was usually the way he greeted me. 

As Carol said, he knew so many people and so much about the telecom market that it was really remarkable. For a reporter, he was a walking sanity check. Much more than someone you were eager to talk to about the industry, but someone you couldn't wait to run into because you'd end up talking about all kinds of things (and running late for panels, etc.).

He was a fine example of how to be critical without being mean, how to be firm and still fair -- a really solid guy all around. I'm saddened by his passing, we all are, but let's remember we won't risk embarrassing him now. Please do share some good stories -- here, on social media or in-person -- and keep his memory alive.
Carol Wilson
Carol Wilson
10/17/2019 | 10:09:39 AM
Smart, funny and generous
I've known Michael for more than two decades and he has always been one of the smartest guys in the business, with a breadth of knowledge that never ceased to amaze me. What made Michael such a force in the industry was his generousity in sharing his insights. He never settled for a glib quote when a detailed discussion of complex issues was possible and Michael always made that possible. 

My deepest sympathies to his family and his many longtime colleagues. 
