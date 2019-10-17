Remembering Analyst Michael Howard

Long-standing industry analyst Michael Howard, one of the most well known, respected and loved individuals in the communications networking and services industry, passed away on October 15.

Michael was a co-founder of Infonetics Research in 1990 and, during his years as an analyst and adviser, became not only one of the most recognized names and faces in the telecoms industry -- whether through direct work relationships or as a prolific speaker and host on the conference circuit -- but a friend and mentor to many people.

You can read his biography here.

For those who knew Michael, I'm sure their main memory will be very similar to mine: A man who always had a smile and a cheery, sincere "Hello!" when he saw you, a man who always had time to chat, even if he was due somewhere else. His enthusiasm for his work -- for life in general -- was infectious.

Michael Howard as many will remember him – smiling.

The news of his passing will likely come as a shock to many; he had shown no signs of slowing down since the acquisition of Infonetics in late 2014 by IHS Markit: That business then became part of Informa Tech in August this year.

We need more people like Michael Howard. We can maybe all strive to learn from his example and help make the world a kinder and happier place.

On behalf of everyone at Light Reading I'd like to send our condolences to Michael's family and his many friends. He will be missed.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading