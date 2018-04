Ribbon Gets 15x Improvement Running Advanced Media Software VNF on Titanium Cloud vs. Vanilla OpenStack

A key factor in determining the performance of virtualized services is the cloud management software that orchestrates the virtual machines, otherwise known as the NVF infrastructure or NFVi software. One of the leading options for this function is OpenStack. But as an open source software project, OpenStack was not designed for carrier grade networks.

To show the performance difference between unmodified or "vanilla" OpenStack and an optimized open source solution like Wind River Titanium Cloud, Ribbon Communications tested the two different OpenStack with their virtualized Advanced Media Software. The results included a 15x performance gain using Titanium Cloud. Charlie Ashton from Wind River and Sanjay Bhatia from Ribbon Communications discuss the test and the results.