Anritsu Boasts Multivendor NFV Service Assurance Demo

COPENHAGEN -- Anritsu A/S, the leading provider of multi-dimensional service assurance and network monitoring, confirms its successful demonstration of a multi-vendor NFV Network Service, with embedded service assurance, at the European Telecommunications Standardisation Institute (ETSI). In August 2018, ETSI generated a report which confirmed Anritsu’s achievements and contribution with the multi-vendor NFV Network Service demonstration.

The demonstration took place at the third ETSI Plugtest event, which was organised by the ETSI Centre for Testing and Interoperability and held at its Headquarters in Sophia Antipolis, France between 29th May and 8th June 2018. The scope was to validate and test the interoperability of Network Functions Virtualization (NFV).

Anritsu participated with the latest version of its MasterClaw vProbe VNF solutions. The aim being to demonstrate and validate its cloud-native architecture compatibility with different commercial and open-source MANO solutions and multi-VIM environments.

Anritsu co-presented the service assurance demo along with five industry leaders from domains that are key to the success of NFV; hardware infrastructure (NFVI), VIM, MANO, network emulation and service assurance.

The outcome of the demo was a showcase of how network operators monitor and troubleshoot their voice and data services in real-time when these services are provided by Virtual Network Functions (VNFs). This was achieved by orchestrating the full-service assurance data pipe; from the network traffic acquisition to the real-time dashboard (typically found in service or network operating centres).

“At Anritsu we’re continuing to invest in cloud-native Service Assurance for NFV. We understand our solution must play well in the Telco Cloud and be interoperable. We demonstrated this by showcasing how Service Assurance can work in a multi-vendor NFV environment. We’ve achieved this and gained valuable insight along the way. Events such as this are so beneficial.” stated Davide Motta, Head of Products and Solutions Management for at Anritsu A/S, Service Assurance.

Part of Anritsu’s portfolio of multi-dimensional Service Assurance solutions, the MasterClaw vProbe is capable of passively monitoring NFV and SDN networks and services (vEPC, vIMS, vPCEF/PCRF, etc.) enabling use-cases such as network service troubleshooting, real-time, service-specific KPI monitoring, real-time streaming analytics and slice-and-dice multi-dimensional network analytics with the end goal of continuously improving customer experience in the Telco Cloud.

