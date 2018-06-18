& cplSiteName &

Telefónica Launches Enterprise Private Network Offer

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/23/2018
50%
50%

MADRID -- Telefonica and Ericsson have worked together to offer company segment customers a solution based on Telefonica’s Telco Cloud global platform, UNICA. For the first time, Telefonica launches a specific solution in the market, Enterprise Private Network, which covers the company segment need of working under very demanding broadband and latency requirements for their industrial mobile communications.

The current industrial digitalization context has generated the need to enable connectivity capabilities for providing high speed and flexibility to the 4.0 industry in its mobile communications. To do so, the connectivity characteristics that offer elements such as Network Slicing and the vEPC (virtual Evolved Packet Core), are essential. For the first time, Telefonica makes these excellent connectivity technologies available to its company customers.

Through Network Slicing we are able to offer companies personalized capabilities on a single infrastructure. The Telefonica platform for Network Slicing is a new software-based network that is programmable, flexible, scalable, efficient, and open, and that guarantees broadband and low latency that are suitable for their demand at all times.

Furthermore, the Enterprise Private Network solution, with Ericsson technology, brings Telefonica’s communications networks to end customers through an approximation process, called Ultra-Edge Computing, that consists in the UNICA-based network Core reaching the facilities of companies themselves. This approach makes bandwidths increase significantly, while simultaneously minimizing response times, thus achieving a significant improvement of the communications quality.

This commercial launch represents a technological leap for Telefonica and Ericsson. According to Juan Carlos García, Global Director of Technology and Architecture at Telefonica, “the main characteristic of this new network architecture focused on covering the digitalization needs of the industry, is the capability to adapt and redistribute capacities according to needs. The base of the innovative service with which Telefonica is consolidating its leadership, sits on this flexibility”.

Aware of the need to continue to evolve to cover all the requirements of their end customers, Telefonica continues actively working on the global UNICA program with the goal of having a common infrastructure that is sufficiently flexible to make it possible to cover the needs of both its small and large customers in a secure, quick, and consistent manner.

"Telefónica is working on a value proposition called “Industry Ready" that will promote a change in the production systems of all industrial sectors supporting companies in their journey towards digital transformation" says Vicente Muñoz, Chief IoT Officer of Telefónica.

Companies will be able to benefit from integral solutions for the digitalization of their "Industry 4.0" fields in segments such as mining, petrochemicals, automotive, ports, airports, and food companies.

Telefónica
Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Telco Job Prospects Go From Bad to Worse
Iain Morris, News Editor, 6/22/2018
Larry Ellison Laughed at the Cloud, Now the Cloud Is Laughing Back
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/20/2018
Mavenir's Billion-Dollar Blueprint
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/18/2018
In Search of 5G's Rationale
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/22/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Backing Up Your Work Is Crucial Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives