|
MWC19: ETSI's DG Drills Down Into 5G
3/13/2019
At Mobile World Congress, Luis Jorge Romero, director general of ETSI, talks about the industry body's focus on key areas of 5G R&D, including edge computing, virtualization and automated network management, and provides an update on blockchain and AI efforts.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
NETSCOUT Success Story: NFV/Cloud Network Readiness – Reduce CAPEX and OPEX NETSCOUT Article: Is Your Information Close Enough to the Edge? NETSCOUT Whitepaper: Assuring Application Agility in Multi-Cloud Environments Smart Data Provides the Missing Link for Operators’ Digital Transformation The Pivotal Role of Service Assurance Systems in NFV/SDN Environments
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2019
The Role of Sports in the Future of Communications
March 19, 2019
Securing 5G Networks: Service Provider Perspectives
March 20, 2019
The Global State of 5G – The Post-MWC Update
March 21, 2019
Delivering Services over a Distributed Access Architecture
April 9, 2019
Gigabit++ With Wired & Wireless Convergence
April 18, 2019
Maintaining an HFC Network
May 16, 2019
The Impact of Full Duplex DOCSIS on Cable Networks
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
August 15, 2019
Deploying Next Generation Passive Optical Networks
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
December 12, 2019
Virtualizing the Cable Architecture
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei Services Bring the Best 5G Into Reality
By Steven Wu, President of Consulting & Service Solution Sales Dept., Carrier BG, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SlideshowsTouring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics