Amdocs, Microsoft Collaborate to Run ONAP on Azure

3/26/2018
LOS ANGELES -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies today announced its implementation of Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. This new development enables operators to deliver virtual network services running on Azure, orchestrated and managed using ONAP. Amdocs and Microsoft will show how operators can gain the time-to-market and cost benefits of public clouds with a demonstration of ONAP running on Azure this week at the Linux Foundation’s Open Network Summit in Los Angeles.

Amdocs is working with Microsoft to make the ONAP code available to the open source community in April 2018. Network operators will then be able to offer network services running on Azure as the primary cloud or as complementary capacity for their private cloud to deploy virtual network functions that are managed and orchestrated by ONAP.

“This project is a first step in the evolution of ONAP to manage a multi-cloud environment where network capacity can be consumed in a dynamic way across a combination of private and public clouds,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Amdocs Technology. “It is a proof point showing the industry momentum behind ONAP and further evidence of Amdocs and Microsoft’s commitment to continue innovating and promoting open source networking solutions.”

Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President for Azure Networking, Microsoft Corp. said, “Today’s next-generation operators are challenged by the complexity and cost of developing their existing network infrastructures and require new cloud services to enable faster network virtualization. To address these issues, Amdocs and Microsoft are using ONAP to control network services on Microsoft Azure — an integrated solution that helps network operators deliver advanced virtual network functionality, while simply and reliably automating operations and reducing costs using open source technology and cloud based-services.”

