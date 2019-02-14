Podcast: AT&T, 5G & the Mirantis Incident

Moody music, open source opinions, 5G speculation and a guest appearance by my cat, Rosie. What else would you want from a podcast?

In this episode, Light Reading's Mitch Wagner and I discuss the AT&T deal with Mirantis for, well, things and stuff. A week ago, Mirantis announced that it was joining Airship, an open source infrastructure project that aims to help telcos use on-premises Kubernetes infrastructure to support their efforts to modernize, cloudify and otherwise make their networks more efficient (and less dependent on a single vendor). We discuss Wagner's reporting on the subject and how it led to an even bigger story about AT&T's use of OpenStack and Kubernetes and what those technology choices say about AT&T's evolving 4G network (the one that it calls "5G").

Wagner walks us through the particulars of the deal, the strategic importance of open source to AT&T and, during the last seven minutes of the podcast, he even gives public relations pros some useful advice on getting his -- or any other editor's -- attention. At the 30-minute mark, my cat Rosie decides she's not going to wait for theme music before bring the whole show to a screeching halt, as only a professional office cat can.

Related posts:

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading