Steffen Roehn Elected Chair of TM Forum

London -- TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration, today announced that Steffen Roehn, currently an Expert Vice President at Bain & Company and TM Forum Board director, has been elected as the organization’s new chairman for a two-year term. Steffen will take on the position of chairman in addition to his full-time role at Bain, allowing him to leverage his worldwide network for the benefit of the industry. He will formally succeed David Pleasance on May 14 at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World in Nice, France.

As former Group CIO of Deutsche Telekom, Group CIO of T-Mobile, and a senior advisor at Reliance Jio, Steffen brings unparalleled industry experience and leadership skills to the Forum. He has been a prominent member of the TM Forum Board for a number of years – first representing Deutsche Telekom, and more recently Reliance Jio. A renowned speaker and author, Steffen also chairs the newly formed TM Forum Ecosystem Advisory Board which focuses on how to help service providers transform to play a meaningful role in emerging industry digital ecosystems.

“I am honored to be appointed as TM Forum’s new chairman and would like to thank David for his great service,” said Steffen Roehn, Chairman Elect, TM Forum. “As companies around the globe are going through digital transformation, TM Forum is well placed to make an impact on the industry at large due to its collaborative nature and member-driven programs that crowd-source rapid solutions to some of the industry’s most challenging problems. My combined experience from traditional CSPs as well as from a brand new disruptor will help TM Forum to lead the way forward.” “I’m pleased to pass the baton to Steffen, who brings great passion and experience to the role,” added David Pleasance. “It has been an honor to chair the TM Forum during such a transformational period. We have sharpened the strategic focus around digital transformation, strengthened the management team and brought a commercial lens to the organization in order to increase member and industry impact. I look forward to collaborating with Steffen and the Board as this important journey continues.”

TM Forum

