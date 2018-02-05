& cplSiteName &

Open Source: What Is It Good For?

Ray Le Maistre
5/2/2018
Open source. It's a term that gets heads up from screens and bums moving on seats when it's aired in a telco room with more than one person in it.

Some see it as the key to an automated, orchestrated future. Others see it as a distraction that has held back communications networking virtualization developments during the past few years.

But what's the reality? As ever, somewhere in-between. So where are telcos actually gaining an advantage from open source developments and practices?

That's what I'm going to talk about with a great group of industry executives during a keynote panel discussion at this year's Big Communications Event (BCE) at the Austin Convention Center on May 15.

I'll be joined by:

  • Jim Fagan, Director of Global Platforms, Telstra
  • James Feger, Vice President of Network Virtualization, CenturyLink
  • Csaba Kiss Kallo, Head of Connectivity, Mobility and Security Portfolio, Vodafone
  • Heather Kirksey, Vice President, Community and Ecosystem Development, Networking, The Linux Foundation
  • Prayson Pate, Chief Technology Officer, ADVA Optical Networking

As you can see we have representatives from the key parts of the food chain, all with first-hand experience of the topic and all ready to share their views and insights. We'll be discussing the role of open source groups as they relate to communications service provider needs, the impact of ONAP in particular (and other telo-specific developments) and more. (See Colt Sees ONAP as Longer-Term Industry Orchestration Standard, CenturyLink to Open Source NFVi Orchestrator and TM Forum Brings Open APIs to Linux Partnership.)

In particular, I'll want to know not only what open source is good for, but also what it ain't so good for.

And the great thing about BCE is that there are plenty of opportunities to build on and extend the conversations beyond the panels and onto the show floor and into the various tracks during the event. I hope to see you there: Find out more about the event, which starts with workshops (including one focused on open source!) on May 14, at the BCE website.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

