ETSI Open Source MANO Unveils Its Fourth Release

News Wire Feed
5/23/2018
SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France -- ETSI is pleased to announce the availability of OSM Release FOUR. Bringing a large set of new features and enhancements, this version is the most ambitious and innovative OSM Release to date and constitutes a huge leap forward in terms of functionality, user experience and maturity. This new Release brings substantial progress thanks to a number of architectural improvements, which result in a more efficient behaviour and much leaner footprint - up to 75% less RAM consumption. Additionally, its new northbound interface, aligned with ETSI NFV work, and the brand-new cloud-native setup, facilitate OSM’s installation and operation, while making OSM more open and simpler to integrate with pluggable modules and external systems, such as the existing OSS.

New functionalities of OSM Release FOUR are particularly relevant from a usability and interoperability perspective:

• New northbound interface, aligned with ETSI NFV specification SOL005, providing a single pane of glass to control the OSM system. To facilitate the interoperability with existing and new client applications, the details of the interface are entirely available in OpenAPI format.

• Cloud-native install that brings a large set on improvements in terms of user experience and optimization. With a reduced footprint, this Release is much faster, responsive and stable than ever, and provides more convenient means for event logging and diagnosis. In addition, a new graphical user interface (GUI) and a set of optional components can be installed on top of the core components to enrich the experience in terms of visualization, VIM sandbox, etc.

• Monitoring and closed-loop capabilities have also been extended. On-demand and descriptor-driven setting of alarms and metrics are now much simpler and convenient to configure and consume. Likewise, the support of push notifications and configuration of reactive policies, via the new Policy Manager, opens the door to closed-loop operations.

• Modelling and networking logic have also been enhanced. The full support of IP profiles, the consistency checking of addressing, the ability to configure specific MAC addresses for non-cloud-native VNFs, the support of service function chaining assisted by the VIM, or the possibility of using alternative images for public clouds, are only some examples. It also sets a solid path for the support of native charms - so that conventional Juju applications can run natively in OSM - and for the seamless management of Physical Network Functions (PNFs) or hybrid components (physical and virtual), enabling a true end to end service orchestration across virtual and physical network domains.

“ETSI OSM is a growing community which includes many Global Service Providers, leading IT/Cloud players and VNF vendors who drive OSM’s roadmap on a use-case basis. A growing ecosystem of commercial OSM distributions and a large number of OSM-ready VNFs are key indicators of the success of ETSI OSM in terms of market relevance and adoption,” says Francisco-Javier Ramón, chairman of ETSI OSM group.

“We are excited to be a part of the OSM MANO community,” said Adrian Cockcroft, Vice President of Cloud Architecture Strategy at Amazon Web Services (AWS). “OSM MANO makes it easy for our customers to orchestrate network functions across on premise and AWS cloud resources.”

Since Release THREE, 17 new members have joined the group: Amazon Web Services Inc US, Comptel OY, Datatronics SA, FBK, Infoblox Inc, Instituto de Telecomunicações, King’s College, Keysight Technologies, Korea Telecom, Mujico, Mycom Osi, Pensa Inc, Mantica Solutions, Tata Elxsi Ltd, University of Bristol, University of Lancaster, University of Surrey and Virtuosys.

Two new white papers are now available:

- OSM Release FOUR technical overview
- Experience with NFV architecture, interfaces, and information models, written by the OSM End User Advisory Group.

European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI)

