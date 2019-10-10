Colt Brings Virtual Networks to Enterprise Premises

LONDON -- Colt Technology Services has announced its enhanced universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) solution, which brings the benefits of Network Function Virtualization (NFV) to enterprises.

This expanded functionality provides a network operating system and hosting environment for Virtual Network Functions (VNFs), such as SD WAN and firewalls, all running on standard off-the-shelf servers, with both provider managed and customer managed NFV applications being run on this platform.

This brings the following benefits of virtualization to the CPE equipment at the customer site:

Colt's uCPE proposition further puts the network in the hands of the customer, giving them the flexibility to license, manage, monitor functions in service provider or customer managed modes with a choice of network options

Universal CPE enables a move towards virtualization and edge computing. Colt's uCPE capability is bringing the cloud from data centers to customer premises, enabling virtualization at the edge, and represents a paradigm shift in how enterprises consume networking services.

Having the applications now run as software on a common server infrastructure allows for much easier automation and orchestration, than in the past with closed, proprietary hardware boxes.

Colt's Vice President Product Portfolio, Peter Coppens said: "By enhancing our uCPE offering we are aligning Colt with the future of networking. This approach allows us to deliver virtualized services from the broadest range of suppliers under end-user control. It will also enable Colt to achieve faster product development, cost savings and operational efficiency.

Colt's uCPE utilizes ADVA's Ensemble Connector as the virtualization platform and offers a host of VNFs, supporting multiple network functions, such as SD WAN and firewalls.

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd