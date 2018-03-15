|
Network Virtualization for Critical Infrastructure: Pushing Beyond the Telco Domain
3/19/2018
Heavy Reading Principal Analyst Jim Hodges sits down with Charlie Ashton from Wind River to discuss how the concepts of Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) have evolved into new business opportunities not just for telco, but for other market verticals as well. When NFV is applied to critical infrastructure functions such as manufacturing, telecommunications, power generation, etc., the cost savings and opportunities are huge and much of that opportunity is found at the network edge. For example, in the telco market, service providers are looking at opportunities in smart stadiums, industrial IoT, connected cars, and HD video where they can deliver new services to gain new customers and new revenue. In the industrial market, advances in edge computing are helping to realize Industry 4.0 with use cases such as smart factories where software-based agents are able to manage processes, decentralized, at the network edge – resulting in significant efficiency gains. However, as Jim and Charlie discuss, these critical infrastructure applications have very specific requirements such as high availability, ultra-low latency, and end-to-end security on a small form factor. Enterprise IT infrastructure was not designed to meet these requirements which is why service providers and industrial firms are turning to purpose-built software platforms like Wind River Titanium Cloud.
