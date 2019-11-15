Mirantis Snaps Up Docker's Enterprise Platform Business

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- Mirantis, the open cloud company, announced today its acquisition of Docker’s Enterprise Platform business. Its industry leading container platform, employees and hundreds of enterprise customers will accelerate Mirantis’ goal to deliver Kubernetes-as-a-Service with a consistent experience for developers on any cloud and on-prem infrastructure. Terms of the deal are confidential.

Docker Enterprise is the only platform that enables developers to seamlessly build, share and safely run any applications anywhere – from public cloud to hybrid cloud to the edge. One third of Fortune 100 companies use Docker Enterprise as their high-velocity innovation platform.

Mirantis and the newly acquired Docker Enterprise team will continue to develop and support the Docker Enterprise platform and add new capabilities that enterprise clients expect:

A zero touch, as-a-service experience to eliminate the administration, integration and operation burden for customers

Mirantis Kubernetes and related cloud-native technologies