& cplSiteName &

ONAP, CNCF Come Together on Containers

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/27/2018
50%
50%

LOS ANGELES -- ONAP and Kubernetes, two of the fastest growing and in demand open source projects, are coming together at Open Networking Summit this week. To ensure ONAP runs on Kubernetes in any environment, ONAP is now a part of the new Cross-Cloud CI project that integrates, tests and deploys the most popular cloud native projects.

The opening ONS keynote from Arpit Joshipura, GM Networking & Orchestration at Linux Foundation, will demonstrate and test ONAP 1.1.1 and 1.95 Kubernetes deployed across all public, private clouds and bare metal. For end users, the integration of open networking and cloud native technologies provides seamless portability of applications.

With companies like Comcast and AT&T are already using Kubernetes, and Vodafone seeing around a 40 percent improvement in resource usage from going with containers compared with virtual machines (VMs) at MWC last month, the combination of these two technologies is incredibly powerful.

Cloud Native Computing Foundation, the Linux Foundation project that is the home for Kubernetes, will feature the ONAP and Kubernetes integration in its booth at ONS.

ONAP requires an underlying virtualized infrastructure to deploy, run, and manage network services and VNFs. For provide service providers hoping to take advantage of containers, microservices and an open source cloud native software stack, the combination of ONAP on Kubernetes offers another choice when selecting virtual and cloud infrastructure implementations.

"The ONAP community is already committed to offering services providers maximum choice and flexibility with our Multi VIM/Cloud for Infrastructure Providers efforts," said Joshipura. "Kubernetes is another option — a special magical VIM that allows users to work with any cloud environment. Our new demo illustrates that Kubernetes and ONAP are key to the future of network virtualization."

ONAP test results can be found on the CNCF’s Cross-Cloud CI dashboard, which shows the daily status of builds and deployments across all public, bare metal and private clouds.

Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP)

Cloud Native Computing Foundation

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 28, 2018, Kansas City Convention Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
FCC Eyes USF Funds Ban for Chinese Vendors
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 3/26/2018
IBM Faces Age Discrimination Accusations
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/22/2018
HR: Cable Dominates US Broadband
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 3/21/2018
Snapshot: Cable Access, a Market in Transition
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 3/22/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
How to KonMari Your Office Click Here
Filling your office with things that bring you joy is the key to a productive workday.
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives