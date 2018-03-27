ONAP, CNCF Come Together on Containers

LOS ANGELES -- ONAP and Kubernetes, two of the fastest growing and in demand open source projects, are coming together at Open Networking Summit this week. To ensure ONAP runs on Kubernetes in any environment, ONAP is now a part of the new Cross-Cloud CI project that integrates, tests and deploys the most popular cloud native projects.

The opening ONS keynote from Arpit Joshipura, GM Networking & Orchestration at Linux Foundation, will demonstrate and test ONAP 1.1.1 and 1.95 Kubernetes deployed across all public, private clouds and bare metal. For end users, the integration of open networking and cloud native technologies provides seamless portability of applications.

With companies like Comcast and AT&T are already using Kubernetes, and Vodafone seeing around a 40 percent improvement in resource usage from going with containers compared with virtual machines (VMs) at MWC last month, the combination of these two technologies is incredibly powerful.

Cloud Native Computing Foundation, the Linux Foundation project that is the home for Kubernetes, will feature the ONAP and Kubernetes integration in its booth at ONS.

ONAP requires an underlying virtualized infrastructure to deploy, run, and manage network services and VNFs. For provide service providers hoping to take advantage of containers, microservices and an open source cloud native software stack, the combination of ONAP on Kubernetes offers another choice when selecting virtual and cloud infrastructure implementations.

"The ONAP community is already committed to offering services providers maximum choice and flexibility with our Multi VIM/Cloud for Infrastructure Providers efforts," said Joshipura. "Kubernetes is another option — a special magical VIM that allows users to work with any cloud environment. Our new demo illustrates that Kubernetes and ONAP are key to the future of network virtualization."

ONAP test results can be found on the CNCF’s Cross-Cloud CI dashboard, which shows the daily status of builds and deployments across all public, bare metal and private clouds.

