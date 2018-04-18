& cplSiteName &

No Containers Yet? No Worries

Roz Roseboro
4/25/2018
50%
50%

Containers were the darling of 2017, positioned as the answer to all questions about anything software related. Google uses them so they must be great, right?

Most people learned how to pronounce "Kubernetes" (with the cool kids shortening it to just "K8s" because, you know, who has the time?). The death of virtual machines was proclaimed, and containers were poised take over the Earth.

Well... not so fast. As 2018 opened, containers remain top of mind, but are still mostly in the realm of application developers. And let's not even mention the newest new kid on the block -- "serverless."

While no one argues that containers offer benefits over virtual machines -- most notably that they take up less space on the hardware -- it turns out that the extensive virtual machine infrastructure deployed in IT shops around the world is not going anywhere soon.

And why would it? Virtual machine infrastructure works and everyone knows how to use it. Plus, as much as VNFs are being re-architected, disaggregated and componentized into microservices so they can be containerized (have you scored Bingo yet?), this process will take a while.

And what do we do about the many functions that will never be containerized? Can they still be cloudified and automated?

As with any other technology, containers will only be deployed where there is a tangible, measurable business justification, no matter what the cool kids at Google are doing. For telecom operators planning their transformation journeys, this can all be confusing, not to mention overwhelming.

That's why on my panel, "The Expanding Role of Containers in Telecom", at Light Reading's Big Communications Event, we'll discuss containers with the people who are working through these thorny issues. We'll talk about the current state of play for containers in telecom environments, what the vendors are doing to move things along, and what service providers are doing -- if anything -- to implement containers in their cloud infrastructure. We'll cut through the (considerable) marketing clutter out there and hone in on what's real, what's coming, and what the path forward looks like.

Join us in Austin May 14-16 for Light Reading's fifth annual Big Communications Event. The event is free for communications service providers -- secure your seat today!

Related posts:

— Roz Roseboro, Senior Analyst, Heavy Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Find out what it takes to transition telecom networks to cloud-native architectures at the Big Communications Event in Austin in May!
At BCE, we'll dive into the topic of Zero-Touch Automation without trying to boil the ocean.
The UK quad-play provider's Colin Whitbread gets closer to the edge, using automation and more.
A major re-architecting of the network will be needed to deliver future services, as we'll discuss during the upcoming BCE 2018.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
I'm Back for the Future of Communications
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 4/20/2018
Verizon: Lack of Interoperability, Consistency Slows Automation
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 4/18/2018
AT&T Exec Dishes That He's Not So Hot on Rival-Partner Comcast
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/19/2018
Facebook Hearings Were the TIP of the Data Iceberg
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/20/2018
Pay-for-Play Is a Sticking Point in Congress
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/18/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives